Raiders DC Paul Guenther praises UNLV’s Javin White

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther called UNLV linebacker Javin White “as good of a prospect from a college free agent that I’ve seen in a long time.”

UNLV Rebels linebacker Javin White (16) celebrates his interceptions against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the second half of an NCAA football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Former UNLV linebacker Javin White continues to impress the Raiders’ coaching staff as he tries to make the team as an undrafted rookie.

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said Thursday that White compared favorably to undrafted linebackers he coached with the Cincinnati Bengals, such as Vontaze Burfict, Vincent Rey and Dan Skuta.

“White has been a pleasant surprise,” Guenther said. “We made a living in Cincinnati getting undrafted linebackers to come in and be a big part of what we do. This guy, to me, is as good of a prospect from a college free agent that I’ve seen in a long time. He communicates. He can run. He’s really understanding the defense. Once we get the pads on and he gets in the brier patch, we’ll see what he can do.”

White, who is competing a weakside linebacker, drew unsolicited praise from Raiders coach Jon Gruden last week.

