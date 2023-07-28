Raiders defense focuses on being disruptive, creating turnovers

“The No. 1 way to disrupt is to have turnovers,” said Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, whose defense ranked last in the NFL in takeaways last season.

Raiders DE Chandler Jones (55) picks up a fumble beside DT Matthew Butler (94) during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders DE Chandler Jones (55) runs back a fumble as DT Matthew Butler (94) blocks for him during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham talks to the media during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It’s not uncommon for an NFL team’s training camp to take on a theme. In the Raiders’ case, one is clearly emerging regarding their defense.

Two days into camp, the word disruptive has been used quite a bit. It’s a carry-over of a subject that has been pushed all offseason and touches on a characteristic the Raiders have fallen miserably short of over the years.

“A ball-hawking mentality,” is what Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said.

Put bluntly, it’s high time the Raiders defense becomes a disruptive force in terms of consistently getting after the quarterback and creating turnovers.

“We talk about defending the field, defend the situation, but it’s also about being disruptive,” Graham said. “And the No. 1 way to disrupt is to have turnovers.”

The Raiders were last in the NFL in takeaways last season with 13. Their 15 forced turnovers in 2021, 2020 and 2019 were the fourth, third and second fewest.

Their 27 sacks last season were the third fewest. And since 2019, they have never ranked higher than 20th in that category.

Given how the two statistics typically go hand in hand — the more havoc teams create in the pass rush the more mistakes they can force from the quarterback — their inability to do either at a high level has created a vicious cycle of mediocrity. It’s a major reason they have one winning season in the past five years.

Hence the constant chatter about being better in that area and the priority during the offseason of adding players with a history of proficiency.

“Our goal each week will obviously be to try to create disruption, turnovers, negative plays,” coach Josh McDaniels said. “Some weeks are harder to do than others based on who you’re playing and the way they play. But our staff has really tried to identify some ways for us to improve.”

Said safety Marcus Epps, signed in the offseason: “A lot of it is a mindset. It starts with your technique and executing your job, but we got to have that mindset, and I feel like since OTAs that’s something we’ve been trying to establish and working at it every day.”

In rookie cornerback Jakorian Bennett and safety Chris Smith, the Raiders drafted two defensive backs who combined for 11 interceptions and 34 pass breakups the past two seasons.

Cornerback Marcus Peters, who signed with the team Monday, has 32 interceptions in seven seasons, including six he ran back for touchdowns.

From their defensive line back, the Raiders have prioritized players who can “get to the quarterback and get their hands on the ball,” McDaniels said.

“We want a defense that’s looking for the ball,” Graham said.

For the first time since 2020, the Raiders will play consecutive seasons in the same defensive scheme. Veteran defensive end Chandler Jones hopes a better understanding of Graham’s defense unlocks players to simply do their job out of reaction rather than overthinking.

“We don’t have to do anything miraculous. We don’t have to do anything new,” Jones said. “We have to listen to the coaches. We have to dig deep and really grab what’s being told us, and it has to be second nature. If we can get 11 guys out there that’s not thinking and just flying, it’s dangerous.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.