Raiders defense will be without 4 starters vs. Chargers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2020 - 1:33 pm
 
Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) takes the field before the start of an NFL football ...
Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) takes the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders’ struggling defense will be short-handed when it takes the field for a pivotal prime-time matchup against the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday night.

Safety Johnathan Abram, cornerback Damon Arnette and linebacker Nicholas Morrow have all been ruled out after suffering concussions.

Defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell suffered a shoulder injury against the Colts last week and will also miss the game.

The absence of four starters adds an extra challenge for Rod Marinelli, who will serve as defensive coordinator for the remainder of the season after Paul Guenther was fired following Sunday’s home loss.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

