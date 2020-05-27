Raiders’ Derek Carr, teammates work out at Las Vegas park
Derek Carr posted a video on YouTube Tuesday showing him participating in some workouts with teammates at a local Las Vegas park.
The Raiders haven’t officially moved to Las Vegas yet, but some players have been spotted around town.
The video shows the quarterback along with Zay Jones, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller running some drills at Olympia Sports Park in Southern Highlands.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raiders may be moving their training camp from Napa, California, to their new headquarters in Henderson.
So it’s possible we may be seeing more Raiders around in the near future.
