Raiders’ Derek Carr, teammates work out at Las Vegas park

Derek Carr posted a video on YouTube Tuesday showing him participating in some workouts with teammates at a local Las Vegas park.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and head coach Jon Gruden have a conversation after a play during the NFL team's joint training camp practice against the Los Angeles Rams in Napa, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders haven’t officially moved to Las Vegas yet, but some players have been spotted around town.

The video shows the quarterback along with Zay Jones, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller running some drills at Olympia Sports Park in Southern Highlands.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raiders may be moving their training camp from Napa, California, to their new headquarters in Henderson.

So it’s possible we may be seeing more Raiders around in the near future.

