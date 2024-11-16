Raiders-Dolphins preview: New-look offense to debut in South Florida

The Raiders made major changes during their bye week to try to end their five-game losing streak. They’ll see if they pay off when they face the Dolphins.

Raiders running back Zamir White (3) on the sideline before an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Zamir White (3) rushes with the football during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks on from the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) tries to bring down Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) with Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) also defending during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) tackles Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) rushes with under pressure from Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders (2-7) return to action after a much-needed bye week when they head to Florida to play the Dolphins (3-6) on Sunday.

The time off gave the team a respite during a long season. But it didn’t allow the Raiders to escape the reality that they’re still on a five-game losing streak and their campaign remains headed in the wrong direction.

They’ll look to get themselves going Sunday.

Game information

■ Who: Raiders at Dolphins

■ When: 10 a.m. Sunday

■ Where: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Florida

■ TV: CBS (Tom McCarthy, play-by-play; Jay Feely and Ross Tucker, analysts)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

■ Line: Dolphins -7, total 44

Series history

The Raiders dominated this series at first, going 7-1-1 against the Dolphins between 1966 and 1973.

Miami has since turned things around.

The Dolphins have won three of their last four meetings with the Raiders and 11 of their last 14. They still trail in the all-time series 21-20-1, but they can even things up with a win Sunday.

Last meeting

Nov. 19, 2023 — Cornerback Jalen Ramsey picked off quarterback Aidan O’Connell in the end zone with 25 seconds remaining to help Miami secure a 20-13 home win over the Raiders.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 28 of his 39 passes for 325 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for the Dolphins. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught 10 of those passes for 146 yards and a score.

The Raiders kept things close by forcing three turnovers.

O’Connell completed 24 of his 41 passes for 271 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, two of which went to Ramsey. The Raiders’ final two drives both ended in picks.

Wide receiver Davante Adams finished with seven catches for 82 yards and a touchdown, while the Raiders had just 36 rushing yards on 16 attempts.

Bold predictions

1. Raiders tight end Michael Mayer will catch a touchdown pass in his first game since Week 3 after being away from the team for personal reasons.

2. Raiders running back Zamir White will get 10 touches in a game for the first time since September.

3. Hill, who has just two touchdowns all season, will score twice for the Dolphins.

Storyline

The Dolphins are only one game ahead of the Raiders in the AFC standings, but the stories of their respective seasons are quite different.

Miami was without Tagovailoa for four games, which changed the entire complexion of its offense. He started to look like himself in the Dolphins’ win over the Rams last week and now the team believes it can get back in the playoff picture.

No such belief seems to exist with the Raiders, who appear to just be playing out the string at this point.

When the Raiders have the ball

The Raiders used their bye week to make big changes on offense.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, offensive line coach James Cregg and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello were fired after the team’s loss to the Bengals on Nov. 3.

Pass game coordinator Scott Turner, a former UNLV quarterback, is now the interim offensive coordinator. He brought in his father Norv, a longtime NFL coach, to serve as an advisor.

The Raiders will make adjustments, but it remains to be seen how much the coaches will be able to change things in a short amount of time.

One of Scott Turner’s most important tasks will be restoring quarterback Gardner Minshew’s confidence. Minshew has looked competent at times, but all too often he’s made a critical mistake that’s cost the team. He has eight interceptions and five fumbles in eight games.

Turner also wants to get the Raiders’ running game going. That task falls to former Dolphins coach Joe Philbin, who was promoted to interim offensive line coach after Cregg’s firing.

The Raiders are decimated by injuries up front, but Turner said better communication and small technical tweaks can help bolster the team’s woeful rushing attack.

When the Dolphins have the ball

What immediately stands out about Miami’s offense is its speed. The Dolphins have fast players all over the field.

Everyone knows about Hill and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, but Miami has some of the NFL’s fastest running backs as well.

That allows coach Mike McDaniel to stretch teams horizontally before attacking them down the field.

Tagovailoa helps the offense click because gets the ball out on time to his weapons so they have space to make plays.

Injury report

■ Raiders: OUT: TE Harrison Bryant (ankle), CB Nate Hobbs (ankle), C Andre James (ankle), LG Cody Whitehair (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: TE Michael Mayer (personal). FULL: CB Jakorian Bennett (hip), DE Maxx Crosby (ankle), WR Jakobi Meyers (hamstring), LT Kolton Miller (ankle), RG Dylan Parham (foot), OL Andrus Peat (ankle), LB Robert Spillane (knee).

■ Dolphins: OUT: CB Kendall Fuller (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: LT Terron Armstead (rest/knee), LG Robert Jones (knee), FB Alec Ingold (calf), LG Isaiah Wynn (quad/knee), S Patrick McMorris (calf). LIMITED: CB Jalen Ramsey (knee). FULL: WR Tyreek Hill (wrist), OLB Tyus Bowser (knee/calf), TE Julian Hill (shoulder), S Jevon Holland (hand/knee), NICKEL Kader Kohou (knee), WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee).

The pick

Dolphins 31, Raiders 20

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.