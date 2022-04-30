Raiders draft Georgia running back, LSU defensive tackle
The Raiders select Georgia running back Zamir White and LSU DT Neil Farrell in the fourth round of the NFL draft.
The Raiders selected Georgia running back Zamir White with the 122nd pick overall in the fourth round of the NFL draft.
The Raiders traded pick No. 126 and a seventh-round pick (227) to the Vikings in exchange for pick No. 122 and the Vikings’ seventh-round selection at No. 250.
White led the national champion Bulldogs with 856 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 160 carries last season.
Not long after, the Raiders got No. 126 back from the Vikings by sending them two picks in the fifth round — No. 165 and 169 — and selected LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell.
Farrell is a 6-4, 335-pound, space-eating nose tackle. Last year he finished with 45 tackles with a career-high 9.5 tackles for loss, including two sacks.
