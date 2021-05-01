Raiders draft pair of defensive backs in later rounds

The Raiders took Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie with the second-to-last pick in the fourth round and Illinois cornerback Nate Hobbs in the fifth.

Illinois defensive back Nate Hobbs sets up on defense during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie looks to cover a play against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Raiders continued to address their secondary in Saturday’s NFL draft, taking a safety in the fourth round and a cornerback in the fifth.

They traded into the fourth round to select Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie and late took Illinois cornerback Nate Hobbs in the fifth.

Gillespie was the second-to-last pick in the fourth (143rd overall) after the Raiders made a trade with the New York Jets. The Raiders did not have a pick in the fourth.

Hobbs was chosen with the 23rd pick in the fifth round and 167th overall.

