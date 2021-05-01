Raiders draft pair of defensive backs in later rounds
The Raiders took Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie with the second-to-last pick in the fourth round and Illinois cornerback Nate Hobbs in the fifth.
The Raiders continued to address their secondary in Saturday’s NFL draft, taking a safety in the fourth round and a cornerback in the fifth.
They traded into the fourth round to select Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie and late took Illinois cornerback Nate Hobbs in the fifth.
Gillespie was the second-to-last pick in the fourth (143rd overall) after the Raiders made a trade with the New York Jets. The Raiders did not have a pick in the fourth.
Hobbs was chosen with the 23rd pick in the fifth round and 167th overall.
