Raiders DT to make local charity’s dream come true with special shoes

Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins poses with Reggie Burton. Jenkins will wear cleats highlighting the Avery Burton Foundation during his team's game against the Falcons on "Monday Night Football." (Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders)

Avery Burton was a three-sport athlete at Foothill High. He competed in track and field, wrestling and tennis. He was fantastic in each.

One of the state’s best.

He then attended UNLV and graduated cum laude with a degree in kinesiological sciences in 2017. One of his goals was to become a physical therapist and work in professional sports. He had an eye on the NFL.

He also had plans to attend graduate school and pursue his doctorate. He had everything in front of him.

A few months after graduation, he took his own life.

He was 22.

My Cause My Cleats

“He was super smart, really focused on his goals, until he wasn’t,” said Reggie Burton, Avery’s father. “He had a major depressive episode right after graduation.

“For most parents, these are celebratory times, but a lot of students are struggling with issues related to depression. And until he had that episode, I knew nothing about mental health. Zero.

“There was very little we could do except love him up and try to help him through it. We tried to put together a plan. We thought it was stress. But ultimately his depression and anxiety led to suicide. By the time he was having suicidal thoughts, it was too late.”

The Raiders play the Falcons on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium this week, a game that takes place during the NFL’s annual “My Cause My Cleats” campaign.

It’s when players, coaches and staff members across the league wear custom shoes that bring attention to various causes and non-profit organizations they support.

Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins will sport cleats that highlight the Avery Burton Foundation, a charity focused on mental health outreach and education. It offers support and mental health first aid tips to schools, colleges, students, families, businesses and organizations. It also gives annual scholarships to graduating local high school students.

It provides the sort of help Reggie Burton and his family needed in 2017.

“We wanted to make sure other families didn’t have to go through what I call a ‘parental blind spot’ about depression,” Burton said. “When I found out three years ago about ‘My Cause My Cleats,’ I told my son Amani, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to find a player to wear the cleats for the foundation?’”

Burton found Jenkins, who has a family member suffering from mental health issues. This is personal for the 12-year NFL veteran.

“I didn’t know until I got to meet (Reggie) this was a local non-profit, so it’s good for both of us,” Jenkins said. “Getting a chance to hear their story — what a tragic situation. I told him no father should have to bury his son. Him opening up and being vulnerable with me is something I’ll always cherish.

“It was always that just because we were men, we weren’t able to allow ourselves to be vulnerable. We had to be the stronger person and sweep things under the rug. But more and more, people are shining a light on (mental health). We’re able to come together as a community and learn from it and teach the next generation.

“We’re able to more overcome these situations and (learn) that it’s OK to seek help and it’s OK to develop a circle that supports you and brings positive energy and light into that circle and your life.”

The Nike Air Jordan cleats will feature the Avery Burton Foundation logo and the quote: “I don’t have weekdays in my calendar — only strong days.” Also written on the cleats will be the phrase: “Depression Doesn’t Discriminate.”

“It was such a shock,” Reggie Burton said. “You have a kid who’s 22 and getting ready to apply for (post-graduate) studies at UNLV. He wanted to be a doctor. But mental health and depression don’t just affect people where it’s obvious.

“It’s a silent killer and hard to tell the signs unless you’re a medically trained person or do the things we do at the foundation with our mental health first aid tips.”

Reach the masses

When Reggie Burton worked at MGM Mirage, there was this saying about having goals in life. They called them a “Big Hairy Audacious Goal” — ones so big that you had to pay attention.

One of the Avery Burton Foundation’s goals is this: To have one person certified in mental health first aid in every home in Nevada. To have folks all over with the skills and tools to recognize someone in a mental health crisis and the knowledge to contact the right resources for help.

It’s the organization’s way of highlighting what Avery Burton started.

“The reason this is such an important thing to our foundation and to our family is because this is the manifestation of what Avery was trying to be in his life,” Reggie Burton said. “He wanted to work with athletes. He wanted to be on the field.

“He’s going to be on the field Monday. He may not be here with us, but he’s going to be on the field. The kid did more in 22 years than most that age. He was really phenomenal in a lot of different ways.”

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org. Additionally, the Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.