Raiders fans can hang out with Johnathan Abram, Te’Von Coney

Raiders defenders Johnathan Abram and Te’Von Coney as well as former UNLV quarterback Johnny Stanton are taking part in a fundraiser for United Way.

Oakland Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) rushes to cover an open receiver during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Oakland Raiders linebacker Te'Von Coney (56) runs on the field during the NFL team's training camp in Napa, Calif., Monday, July 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders fans can win a chance for a “virtual hangout” with safety Johnathan Abram or linebacker Te’Von Coney through a fundraiser for United Way.

Also taking part is former UNLV quarterback Johnny Stanton, now a fullback for the Cleveland Browns.

They are among 21 current or former players taking part in the campaign to provide COVID-19 relief.

Those interested in entering should visit unitedway.org/hangout, and donations begin at $10. The winner gets his or her choice of a 30-minute question-and-answer or Fortnite gaming session, to spend with Abram.

Any money raised to spend time with Abram will benefit the United Way of Southern Nevada, which also will receive funds for those who donate to a virtual session with free agent Bene Benwikere. A fan who wins the chance to spend time with Benwikere can choose among a Q&A, workout, story time or custom cleats showcase.

Coney is raising money for the United Way of Palm Beach County in Florida. He is offering a Q&A, workout or trumpet jam session.

Stanton, who is benefiting the United Way of Lorain County in Ohio, is offering a Q&A, workout, video gaming session or cooking class.

The hangouts will be June 1-14, and the sweepstakes run through May 31.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.