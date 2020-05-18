Raiders fans can hang out with Johnathan Abram, Te’Von Coney
Raiders defenders Johnathan Abram and Te’Von Coney as well as former UNLV quarterback Johnny Stanton are taking part in a fundraiser for United Way.
Raiders fans can win a chance for a “virtual hangout” with safety Johnathan Abram or linebacker Te’Von Coney through a fundraiser for United Way.
Also taking part is former UNLV quarterback Johnny Stanton, now a fullback for the Cleveland Browns.
They are among 21 current or former players taking part in the campaign to provide COVID-19 relief.
Those interested in entering should visit unitedway.org/hangout, and donations begin at $10. The winner gets his or her choice of a 30-minute question-and-answer or Fortnite gaming session, to spend with Abram.
Any money raised to spend time with Abram will benefit the United Way of Southern Nevada, which also will receive funds for those who donate to a virtual session with free agent Bene Benwikere. A fan who wins the chance to spend time with Benwikere can choose among a Q&A, workout, story time or custom cleats showcase.
Coney is raising money for the United Way of Palm Beach County in Florida. He is offering a Q&A, workout or trumpet jam session.
Stanton, who is benefiting the United Way of Lorain County in Ohio, is offering a Q&A, workout, video gaming session or cooking class.
The hangouts will be June 1-14, and the sweepstakes run through May 31.
Players available in fundraiser
Johnathan Abram, Las Vegas Raiders, United Way of Southern Nevada
Sam Acho, Free agent, United Way of Metro Chicago
Lorenzo Alexander, Retired, United Way of Buffalo & Erie County
Cliff Avril, Retired, United Way of King County
Bene’ Benwikere, Free agent, United Way of Southern Nevada
Brandon Carr, Free agent, United Way of Genesee County
Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers, Brown County United Way
Te’Von Coney, Las Vegas Raiders, United Way of Palm Beach County
Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints, United Way of Southeast Louisiana
Chris Draft, Retired, United Way Greater Atlanta
Malcolm Jenkins, New Orleans Saints, United Way of Southeast Louisiana
Shaq Lawson, Miami Dolphins, United Way of Broward County
Chris Long, Retired, United Way of Greater Philadelphia & Southern New Jersey
Glover Quin, Retired, United Way for Southeastern Michigan
Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions, United Way for Southeastern Michigan
D.J. Reader, Cincinnati Bengals, United Way of Greater Cincinnati
Dalton Risner, Denver Broncos, Mile High United Way
Johnny Stanton, Cleveland Browns, United Way of Lorain County
Neiko Thorpe, Seattle Seahawks, United Way of King County
K’Von Wallace, Philadelphia Eagles, United Way of Greater Philadelphia & Southern New Jersey
Benjamin Watson, Retired, United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley