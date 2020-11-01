84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Raiders

Raiders fans hopeful about season after win over Browns

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2020 - 1:33 pm
 

How the reactions played out on Twitter to the Raiders’ 16-6 victory over the Browns on Sunday in Cleveland:

Pregame

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Fourth quarter

Postgame

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Trent Brown out for Raiders’ game against Browns
Trent Brown out for Raiders’ game against Browns
2
A look at who Raiders could acquire at trade deadline
A look at who Raiders could acquire at trade deadline
3
Receiver Henry Ruggs brings speed and smile to Raiders
Receiver Henry Ruggs brings speed and smile to Raiders
4
Raiders matchups to watch in big game against Browns
Raiders matchups to watch in big game against Browns
5
5 local bars with excellent views of Raiders game
5 local bars with excellent views of Raiders game
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST