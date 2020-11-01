Raiders fans hopeful about season after win over Browns
Twitter reacted positively to the Raiders’ victory over the Cleveland Browns.
How the reactions played out on Twitter to the Raiders’ 16-6 victory over the Browns on Sunday in Cleveland:
Pregame
Time to turn up the heat in Cleveland #LVvsCLE I #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/dhbZRRcd0x
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 1, 2020
First quarter
The wind in Cleveland is out of hand. This ball gets blown halfway to Oz #Browns #Raiders pic.twitter.com/yBisPRAkpc
— John Breech (@johnbreech) November 1, 2020
Second quarter
Booker with the Josh Jacobs energy.#Raiders
— THE DODGERS WON THE WORLD SERIES!!! (@BeLikeCaseyG) November 1, 2020
— Browns 2020 (@CBrowns2019) November 1, 2020
Third quarter
#Raiders tackling
— The GOAT House (@GoatHouseNFL) November 1, 2020
Ball hit the ground. If this isn’t overturned, I’m buying the conspiracy theory.#Raiders
— David Carr (@DCarr8) November 1, 2020
If this game is coming down to defense, we might as well turn off the TV. Prove me wrong @raiders. Please.#Raiders #RaiderNation
— Raider Smitty ™ (@raidertube) November 1, 2020
Fourth quarter
TOUCHDOWNNNN RAIDERSSSSS!!!! Carr to Renfrow.
Not gonna lie, thought they were gonna overturn it. But we’ll take it.#Raiders
— PJ.Caz (@PJC_Raiders) November 1, 2020
Never a doubt @renfrowhunter | #LVvsCLE | FOX pic.twitter.com/fMLJM8ktdX
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 1, 2020
#Raiders are taking control of this game RIGHT NOW! #RaiderNation
— Rambaldi (@Ransomtlp) November 1, 2020
Postgame
Tough and gritty win by the #Raiders in Cleveland. Great game plan and great effort by their defense in terrible weather.
— Alex Rude (@alexrude) November 1, 2020
Straight-up mood. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/p4Gxa4EYCR
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 1, 2020
All that crap about our record in cold weather, put that to bed #Raiders #RaiderNation
— Anthony Thomas (@Painterman101) November 1, 2020
Enormous game for the #Raiders defense. An assist from the weather, but no TDs allowed, even on Cleveland's last possession. This will help them mentally going forward.
— Luke Straub (@lukejstraub) November 1, 2020
#RaiderNation we got some defense today!! This is what happens when our running game is operating on all cylinders as well! #Raiders #NFL
— SEAN (@CertifiedGymRat) November 1, 2020
That was a “Just Win Baby” game for sure! #Raiders #thanksforthemissedfg
— JC Hayes (@hayes_jc) November 1, 2020
Nobody thought the #Raiders were gonna be 4-3 before the season looking at this schedule! LETS GOO!!!!!
— _ (@Hormmm_23) November 1, 2020