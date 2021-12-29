Raiders fans say NFL out to get team with new COVID rules

Is the NFL out to get the Raiders? Raider Nation thinks so.

Las Vegas Raiders fans are seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

On Tuesday, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to amend their COVID-19 protocols in accordance with the CDC, that those who test positive can leave quarantine after five days instead of 10 if they are asymptomatic. The rule change came after Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, who is unvaccinated, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the Raiders’ game against the Colts on Sunday.

Now, Raiders fans are saying the NFL changed the rule so late in the season strictly to benefit the Raiders’ opponent and prevent them from making the playoffs. Fans have also mentioned the NFL using the same logic in the decision to move the Browns-Raiders matchup earlier in the month.

Timeline: Raiders opponent’s QB is unvaccinated and lost to covid for 10 days. NFL changes their policy to allow covid positive players to play in games. The NFL would rather murder people than follow their own rules if they benefit the Raiders. https://t.co/D0GVSoJfJh — hman70 (@HunterRohles) December 29, 2021 @nfl literally adjusting COVID protocols to make sure the Raiders lose to the Colts? Sure does seem hinky aye? @gmfb — Native Neanderthal (@VTRaiderBooster) December 29, 2021 So they changed the rules for the Colts and pushed back the game for the Browns when they both have Covid problems when they play The Raiders…The NFL just loves to try and screw the Raiders whenever they can. — Hugo Stiglitz (@Stiglitz303) December 29, 2021 I agree- Every other team with the exception of the browns need to play with 3rd and 4th stringers. Browns had their game moved- which didn’t work. As a raiders fan- the NFL has been against them since Al sued and won. Browns playing raiders- move game. Colts- change COVID rule — Snyder7 (@Snyder73) December 29, 2021 So now the raiders have to deal with possibly catching covid by doing their job because Now NFL says it's ok for covid + players (colts) to play..

So when the Raiders make the playoffs will they change the roles to keep the Raiders from having our best on the field 🤔

🖕🏽Goodell — Travis (@559RAIDERTravis) December 29, 2021

2 weeks ago they moved the game for the browns after expressly saying at the beginning of the year they would not do that. Then this happens this week and no I don’t think it’s strictly to stick it to the raiders but if there’s an opp to stick it to the raiders the league does — Nick Lecuyer (@RaidersNick215) December 28, 2021 I love how the @NFL changes the rules once they see the raiders opponents start going down with Covid 😂😂 — MonsterRaider (@MonsterRaider8) December 28, 2021 Hope Jonathan Taylor gets a symptomatic covid Saturday just in time to screw the colts. Nfl always giving favors to Raiders opponents. Last year they decimated our playoff chances during the colts game. I’m over it and it’s time these teams get some of the karma they got coming — Christ (@Christ08637202) December 28, 2021 The @NFL hates Covid but hates the Raiders more wow. — 𝐑𝐮𝐛𝐞𝐧 (@Raider_Rue) December 28, 2021

But not all fans are buying into this conspiracy theory that the NFL has nothing better to do than to sabotage the Raiders. The new rules also put the Raiders in a better position to get a number of key players back in time for Sunday’s game, including seven defensive players who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

They were following the guidelines put in place by the federal government. The federal government changed its guidelines, so the nfl stated the followed suit. It’s not like the nfl knew this change would happen at the end of the regular season. Raiders have 5 to colts 11 w covid — atomicbombastic (@atomicbombast1c) December 29, 2021

Absolutely. The decision had nothing to do with Raiders. The CDC changed the guidelines to 5 days. NFL followed. 106 players were on COVID list. — Richard Savery (@Luckette808) December 29, 2021

I’m sure the Colts situation was first and foremost on the CDC’s mind when the new guidelines were introduced…said no rational person ever! — Hack18 (@dpbrumley) December 29, 2021

NFL convincing CDC to change their quarantine guidelines just in case the Raiders wk17 opponent had a Covid outbreak and was down their starting QB seems like a stretch, no? How does the Raiders potentially losing a game they were already penciled in to lose push Davis to sell? — Matt Taylor (@bigcheezy) December 28, 2021

You think this league wide change was made strictly to stick it to the Raiders and had nothing to do with the fact that Covid was affecting the product they were putting on the field? CDC made a change and the NFL pounced. — Law Bish (@Law_Bish) December 28, 2021

It's not to accommodate any particular person…It's for the whole lot of @NFL players. ANY TEAM would rather have there players back quicker. I mean, u a Raiders fan. Y'all got every LB on y'alls roster out w COVID. So do u not want them back? — terrynance124@yahoo.com (@terrynance124) December 28, 2021

What do you think? Are Raiders fans overreacting or is the NFL out to get the Silver and Black?

