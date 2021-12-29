51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Raiders

Raiders fans say NFL out to get team with new COVID rules

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2021 - 1:51 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders fans are seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denve ...
Las Vegas Raiders fans are seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

Is the NFL out to get the Raiders? Raider Nation thinks so.

On Tuesday, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to amend their COVID-19 protocols in accordance with the CDC, that those who test positive can leave quarantine after five days instead of 10 if they are asymptomatic. The rule change came after Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, who is unvaccinated, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the Raiders’ game against the Colts on Sunday.

Now, Raiders fans are saying the NFL changed the rule so late in the season strictly to benefit the Raiders’ opponent and prevent them from making the playoffs. Fans have also mentioned the NFL using the same logic in the decision to move the Browns-Raiders matchup earlier in the month.

But not all fans are buying into this conspiracy theory that the NFL has nothing better to do than to sabotage the Raiders. The new rules also put the Raiders in a better position to get a number of key players back in time for Sunday’s game, including seven defensive players who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

What do you think? Are Raiders fans overreacting or is the NFL out to get the Silver and Black?

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders’ regular-season finale vs. Chargers could be rescheduled
Raiders’ regular-season finale vs. Chargers could be rescheduled
2
Former Raiders coach John Madden dies at 85
Former Raiders coach John Madden dies at 85
3
Change in protocol gives Raiders hope players can return
Change in protocol gives Raiders hope players can return
4
Raiders lose former UNLV linebacker to Jets
Raiders lose former UNLV linebacker to Jets
5
Football fans react to passing of legend John Madden
Football fans react to passing of legend John Madden
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
 
Former Raiders coach John Madden dies at 85
By / RJ

John Madden guided the franchise from 1969 until 1978, finishing each season with a winning record and winning the Super Bowl after the 1976 season.