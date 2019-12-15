Raiders fans tailgate at last game in Oakland before move to Las Vegas

Nearly 50 years after first calling Oakland-Alameda County Stadium home, the Raiders will play their final home game before moving to Las Vegas next season.

"The Hollywood Raider," right, at a tailgate outside the Oakland Coliseum before the start of an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Roman Arroyo holds his daughter Emma, 3, at a tailgate outside the Oakland Coliseum before the start of an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Julian Segura, left, 4, from Los Angeles, Calif., takes a photo with "The Cannon" at a tailgate outside the Oakland Coliseum before the start of an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vendors sell masks to passing cars outside the Oakland Coliseum before the start of an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Brian Dunleavy, known as "Captain," at a tailgate outside the Oakland Coliseum before the start of an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders super fan Wayne Mabry, known as "Violator," walks through a tailgate outside the Oakland Coliseum before the start of an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Jason Mulhall, from Toronto, Canada, tailgates outside the Oakland Coliseum before the start of an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

"The Cannon" tailgates outside the Oakland Coliseum before the start of an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

And in fine fashion, Raiders fans were out in full force, tailgating and preparing for the last game in Oakland.

