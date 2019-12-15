Raiders fans tailgate at last game in Oakland before move to Las Vegas
Nearly 50 years after first calling Oakland-Alameda County Stadium home, the Raiders on Sunday will play their final home game before moving to Las Vegas next season.
And in fine fashion, Raiders fans were out in full force, tailgating and preparing for the last game in Oakland.
