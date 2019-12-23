Raiders feel at home in win over Chargers

The crowd at Dignity Health Sports Park was clearly pro-Raiders, which helped the visitors defeat the Chargers in Southern California.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates his touchdown as the crowd cheers during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) prepares to lead the team out on the field as he is flanked by defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) prior to an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers fans before an NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Oakland Raiders at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

CARSON, Calif. — A week after letting down their home fans with a last-minute loss to the Jaguars, the Raiders received a mulligan of sorts with their victory over the Chargers in Southern California.

As expected, the announced crowd of 25,380 was filled with Silver and Black. And from the first play, the crowd caused problems for the Chargers — with Los Angeles committing a false start.

“Everyone kept saying last week was our last home game. I was like, ‘Y’all know we go to L.A. next week, right?’ Every time we come here, it’s a home game,” Carr said. “We didn’t use the silent count — they did. We didn’t practice the silent count all week. Every time we head down here, our fans are just awesome.”

Safety Erik Harris prompted the crowd to get loud multiple times, especially in the fourth quarter.

“I still had a bad taste in my mouth from last week, and I know it’s not the same winning here as it would’ve been last week,” Harris said. “But it was a great feeling to feel those fans and the excitement that they had, and just see all the black. And to hear the Chargers being booed at their home stadium was kind of crazy. It just shows you how big Raider Nation really is.”

