Raiders keep playoff hopes alive with win over Chargers

CARSON, Calif — The Raiders’ playoff hopes will live to see another day after they held on to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17 on Sunday.

The Oakland win, in front of a decidedly Black and Silver crowd at Dignity Health Sports Park, coupled with the New York Jets upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers ensures the Raiders will wake up next Sunday with a chance to advance to the postseason as an AFC Wild Card.

