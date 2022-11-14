51°F
Raiders

Raiders find another way to lose another close game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2022 - 4:08 pm
 
Updated November 13, 2022 - 7:53 pm
Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) forces a fumble by Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pi ...
Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) forces a fumble by Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Raiderettes perform during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, N ...
The Raiderettes perform during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) defends a pass intended for Raiders wide rece ...
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) defends a pass intended for Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) for an incomplete pass in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) drives for more yards while taking on Indianapolis Colts ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) drives for more yards while taking on Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed (45) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Mack Hol ...
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Indianapolis Colts safety Brandon Facyson (31) breaks up a pass intended for Raiders wide rece ...
Indianapolis Colts safety Brandon Facyson (31) breaks up a pass intended for Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) runs the ball for a touchdown against the ...
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Raiders in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) stiff-arms Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tony Brown (38) ...
Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) stiff-arms Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tony Brown (38) while running the ball during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.against the Indianapo ...
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives for a touchdown under pressure from Indianapolis ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives for a touchdown under pressure from Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod (26) in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with cornerback Amik Robertson (21) after sa ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with cornerback Amik Robertson (21) after sacking Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan, not pictured, during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans stand for the National Anthem as the Raisers will face Indianapolis Colts during the first ...
Fans stand for the National Anthem as the Raisers will face Indianapolis Colts during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) reacts after a play in the second half of an NFL foot ...
Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) reacts after a play in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass against the Raiders in the first hal ...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass against the Raiders in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Raiders fan yells out in dejection in the stands as the Indianapolis Colts stop a final drive ...
A Raiders fan yells out in dejection in the stands as the Indianapolis Colts stop a final drive during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) is upended after a catch by Indianapolis Colts safety ...
Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) is upended after a catch by Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod (26) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) tackles Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson (83) out ...
Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) tackles Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson (83) out of bounds in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the second h ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans react after the Raiders failed attempt to score in their last drive of the second half of ...
Fans react after the Raiders failed attempt to score in their last drive of the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) recovers a fumble by Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keke ...
Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) recovers a fumble by Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keke Coutee (15) in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) battles for more yards over the Indianapolis Colts def ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) battles for more yards over the Indianapolis Colts defense including Indianapolis Colts defense including Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the second ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the second half of an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels makes a call on the sidelines versus the Indianapolis Colts s ...
Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels makes a call on the sidelines versus the Indianapolis Colts score during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball as Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball as Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) goes for the tackle during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs the ball past Raiders cornerback Amik Roberts ...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs the ball past Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans react after the Raiders failed attempt to score in their last drive of the second half of ...
Fans react after the Raiders failed attempt to score in their last drive of the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels looks on as the team takes on the Indianapolis Colts during t ...
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels looks on as the team takes on the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) wraps up Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) wraps up Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch under pressure from Indianapolis Colts line ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch under pressure from Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) runs the ball against the Raiders during t ...
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) runs the ball against the Raiders during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) gets stopped by Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeo ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) gets stopped by Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod (26) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after getting a sack against Indianapolis Colts q ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after getting a sack against Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Raiderettes entertain the crowd during a timeout with the Raiders versus the Indianapolis C ...
The Raiderettes entertain the crowd during a timeout with the Raiders versus the Indianapolis Colts score during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver ...
Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders fans look on dejected versus the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of their NFL ...
Raiders fans look on dejected versus the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates his big hit with an Indianapolis Colts wide r ...
Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates his big hit with an Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keke Coutee (15) fumble with a Raiders recovery during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4)nis grabbed in the pocked by Indianapolis Colts defensive end ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4)nis grabbed in the pocked by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Ben Banogu (52) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) runs past Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig ( ...
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) runs past Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and cornerback Anthony Averett (29) for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) reacts after making the stop against Indianapolis Colts wid ...
Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) reacts after making the stop against Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders fans are a bit dejected by another Indianapolis Colts score during the first half of th ...
Raiders fans are a bit dejected by another Indianapolis Colts score during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) makes the stop against Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Mic ...
Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) makes the stop against Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) forces Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keke Coutee (15) ...
Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) forces Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keke Coutee (15) to fumble during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) drops a pass under pressure from Indianapolis Colts corn ...
Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) drops a pass under pressure from Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) tackle Indianapolis Colt ...
Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) tackle Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) short of the end zone in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball under pressure from Indianapolis Colts line ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball under pressure from Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed (45) in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores a touchdown under pressure from Indianapolis Co ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores a touchdown under pressure from Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod (26) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) fights off a tackle by Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) fights off a tackle by Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed (45) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) scores a touchdown past Raiders safety Tre ...
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) scores a touchdown past Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), with cornerback Amik Robertson (21), reacts after makin ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), with cornerback Amik Robertson (21), reacts after making a tackle against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) tackles Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28 ...
Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) tackles Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) for an incomplete 2-point attempt in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in the sec ...
Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball for a touchdown in the secon ...
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs the ball after a catch as Indianapolis Colts line ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs the ball after a catch as Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) looks to make a tackle in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RaidersHead Coach Josh McDaniels questions another penalty on his team versus the Indianapolis ...
RaidersHead Coach Josh McDaniels questions another penalty on his team versus the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is wrapped up for a sack by Indianapolis Colts defensive tac ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is wrapped up for a sack by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders fans sit dejected in the stands as the Indianapolis Colts lead late during the second h ...
Raiders fans sit dejected in the stands as the Indianapolis Colts lead late during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) embrace on ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) embrace on the sidelines during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) reaches out to help up wide receiver Davante Adams after ...
Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) reaches out to help up wide receiver Davante Adams after a pass to Adams was broken up in the end zone by the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels embraces quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines versus t ...
Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels embraces quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines versus the Indianapolis Colts score during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The ball was laying on the field waiting to be picked up for what would have been a turnover that would have put the Raiders in excellent position to pick up a desperately needed victory.

Instead, it slipped from the grasp of rookie linebacker Darien Butler, and the Colts scored a touchdown on the next play to give them a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in a 25-20 win over the Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The failure to find a way to win yet another close game is becoming a consistent trend in what has become a lost season. It was the Raiders’ third straight loss to a team with a losing record, and this one came against a team with a debuting interim coach with no experience beyond the high school level and an offensive play-caller who had never done the job at any level.

Coach Josh McDaniels called it a broken record. Quarterback Derek Carr shed tears as he discussed another opportunity to win slip through the Raiders’ fingers.

“It’s the same thing as last week, same as all the other weeks pretty much,” wide receiver Davante Adams said of the mood of the locker room after the Raiders dropped to 2-7 overall and 0-6 in one-score games.

In all six of those losses, the Raiders had the ball late in the game with a chance to tie or take the lead. They fell short yet again Sunday when consecutive passes to Foster Moreau and Adams were broken up in the end zone in the final minute.

“Sunday is supposed to be fun, and that’s the least fun day of the week right now,” Adams said. “That’s a problem. We’ve got to fix that.”

It almost didn’t come down to the final drive for the Raiders, who led 20-19 with less than six minutes to play when cornerback Sam Webb stripped Colts receiver Michael Pittman of the ball inside the Raiders’ 30-yard line.

The ball fell right to the feet of Butler, who appeared to be caught between falling on the ball and picking it up to try for a return. His indecision and inability to secure possession gave the Colts time to jump on the pile, and Pittman ended up coming away with the ball.

“I just have to fall on that ball, keep points off the board and give our offense a chance to score more points,” Butler said. “That would have been the best idea. I just didn’t fall on it.”

Things went from bad to worse, as Matt Ryan, a plodding quarterback who earlier in the drive burned the Raiders for a 39-yard run to convert a third down, found Parris Campbell for a 35-yard touchdown on the next play for the final margin.

“Of course we wanted to recover that ball,” cornerback Amik Robertson said. “That was a great play by a young guy in Sam Webb, and unfortunately we didn’t get the ball, so we had to focus on the next play. We just have to play better.”

The offense got the ball with five minutes to play and drove down the field only to come up short. McDaniels pointed out it was similar to other weeks, in which one or two plays weren’t made and ended up being the difference.

“It’s a team sport,” he said. “We had an opportunity to go down there and score on offense. We didn’t quite finish in any phase.

“On the recovery, there’s an awareness piece to that. The way we’ve discussed it, if you feel there’s a lot of bodies around you, you want to fall on the ball. And if you feel like you’re in open space, you may have an opportunity to advance it. I think that was maybe more the first category. There were some people right behind him. I don’t know if he saw them or felt them.”

The end result was another loss that left the Raiders with more questions than answers and many of the same issues popping up yet again.

Like a nonexistent pass rush against one of the NFL’s most sacked teams. A slow start. A bad run fit that led to a 66-yard Jonathan Taylor touchdown run.

And so many penalties. The Raiders were flagged for 10, many self-inflicted mistakes that put the offense in difficult situations.

“We played behind the sticks as usual,” Adams said. “That’s when we don’t have success on offense. Holding penalties and a bunch of (expletive) that doesn’t allow you to move the ball and have realistic shots at converting. That’s where we’ve lived a lot of this year, and that’s what happened again.”

A broken record.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

