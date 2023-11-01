49°F
Raiders News

Raiders fire offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2023 - 8:20 am
 
Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi walks the sideline before an NFL game against the N ...
Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi walks the sideline before an NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders’ sweeping changes over the past 24 hours have reportedly claimed offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi.

Lombardi followed coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler from New England in 2022, but with the offense continually struggling over the past two seasons, Lombardi has been fired along with McDaniels and Ziegler.

The Raiders are expected to elevate quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree as the offensive coordinator.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

