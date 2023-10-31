Jimmy Garoppolo inept again in Raiders’ loss to Lions on ‘MNF’

Jimmy Garoppolo struggled in his return from a one-game absence, and the Raiders were overmatched in a loss to the Detroit Lions on “Monday Night Football.”

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III (21) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) tackles Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) puts pressure on Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) tackles Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) celebrates his catch against the Raiders during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) pushes for more yards as Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III (21) and safety Kerby Joseph (31) tackle with Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) looking to assist during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) celebrates Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson’s (59) forced fumble during the first half of an NFL game against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) celebrates with cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) after intercepting Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10), not pictured, during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) forces Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) to fumble during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) recovers a fumble by Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) is pushed out of bounds by Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) reacts after his three-yard rushing touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) throws the ball into the stands afer his three-yard rushing touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) breaks the tackle of Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) for a three-yard rushing touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Joshua McDaniels looks at his play sheet during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) throws the ball into the crowd after his three-yard rushing touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) forces a fumble by Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) intercepts a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) runs into the endzone after an 18-yard pass reception for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) is tackled by Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raider in the first half of an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) in the first half of an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) in the first half of an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes against the Las Vegas Raider in the first half of an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) returns an intercepted pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Las Vegas Raiders place-kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raider in the second half of an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) is pushed out of bounds by Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) after a 27-yard rushing touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

A Las Vegas Raiders fan holds a poster during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) stops Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), defended by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41), catches a 18-yard pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) rushes against the defense of Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) stiff arms Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III (21) reacts after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) greets Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) after the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) sacks Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the second half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) tackles Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

DETROIT — The return of Jimmy Garoppolo was supposed to provide a shot in the arm for the Raiders on Monday night against the Lions.

Instead, it was more of the same — and in some ways worse — for Garoppolo and the struggling offense in a 26-14 loss to the Lions that pushed them to 3-5 and put their season on the brink.

Garoppolo, who missed the Week 7 loss to the Bears with a back injury, hasn’t been good all season. But on Monday, he was downright awful while completing 10 of 21 passes for 126 yards and an interception. He was also sacked six times, three on one series in the fourth quarter,

Garoppolo connected on just four throws to wide receivers and missed on three passes to Davante Adams that would have led to big chunk plays or touchdowns. Despite missing 10 quarters this season, including two complete games, he leads the NFL with nine interceptions.

“You can’t win if you give the ball away,” coach Josh McDaniels said.

Garoppolo, who signed a three-year, $72.75 million contract in the offseason, wasn’t about to object.

“You have good days and bad days. Today was a bad day,” he said. “No sugar coating it. It is what it is. Just got to play better. Myself, I have to play better.”

That he hasn’t done so all season has resulted in an offense that perpetually remains in first gear, and it’s getting to the point where McDaniels might have no choice but to consider looking at major changes.

“We should,” McDaniels said dejectedly. “It’s not productive enough.”

When asked if that could mean benching Garoppolo, McDaniels offered a tepid answer.

“I’m not going to talk about that right now,” he said.

Three throws told the story of Garoppolo’s night, and each was a reflection of what continues to plague the offense. All three were intended for an open Adams, but each fell short, far or wide from the star wide receiver.

The first was a half throw, half lob in the first half that wound up an easy end zone interception for the Lions’ Kerby Joseph.

On the second one, with the Raiders trailing by two scores late in the fourth quarter, Garoppolo badly overthrew Adams as he streaked unguarded up the sideline for what could have been a 98-yard touchdown.

On the third one, a few plays later, Garoppolo missed a wide-open Adams on what would have been a 60-yard touchdown.

When simply competent throws were required, Garoppolo fell completely short.

Maybe it’s the culmination of the barrage of injuries he’s suffered during his career. Perhaps it’s the discomfort of transitioning back to the offense he grew up in under McDaniels with the Patriots. Whatever the case, Garoppolo has not delivered what the Raiders expected and is holding the entire operation back.

When asked how he felt physically, Garoppolo said: “Good. A little pissed off from the game, but physically, I feel fine.”

He isn’t blaming an entire offseason lost while he recovered from foot surgery rather than working with his new teammates. The first time Garoppolo threw a pass to his new teammates was in training camp.

“I’ll never make an excuse like that,” he said. “It is what it is. We’re in the season now. People don’t care if you have excuses or not. You gotta go out there and play.”

Garoppolo’s ineffective play was felt on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. It was particularly troublesome on a night when the defense hung in all game by turning away the Lions on four of five trips to the red zone and forcing three turnovers, one of which was turned into a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown by Marcus Peters to pull the Raiders within 16-14 midway through the third quarter.

But a breaking point was inevitable, as Garoppolo’s struggles contributed to a lopsided offensive snap disparity. After three quarters, the Lions had run 60 plays to the Raiders’ 34. The score was 23-14, and the Raiders’ defense was gassed. By the end of the game, the Raiders had run 45 plays to the Lions’ 81.

What became a worn-out defense surrendered 272 yards and one touchdown to Lions quarterback Jared Goff, 152 yards rushing and a touchdown to rookie Jahmyr Gibbs and 108 yards receiving to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Aside from a 10-play, 75-yard drive the Raiders mustered late in the second quarter to pull within 9-7, it was an anemic offensive night.

The problem rested squarely on the shoulders of Garoppolo.

“It’s tough, especially since we’ve got such a talented group in there,” he said.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.