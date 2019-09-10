Raiders’ Gareon Conley ‘going to be OK’

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said cornerback Gareon Conley, who was carted off the field in the third quarter with an apparent head injury, is “going to be OK.”

OAKLAND, Calif. — Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said cornerback Gareon Conley, who was carted off the field in the third quarter of Monday’s opener agains the Denver Broncos with an apparent head injury, is “going to be OK.”

“Don’t have a status on him for the next game,” Gruden said, “but the important thing is the kid is going to be all right. That was a scary hit he took, but all the reports I have are very, very positive.”

Conley was hurt when rookie safety Johnathan Abram’s leg smashed into his head as they combined on a tackle along the sideline.

“You kind of have to shake it off and keep going. I really didn’t see what happened,” Abram said of the play. “I think the running back fell on top of him or something. We were praying for him, but we had to go out there and finish the game for him.”

The Broncos targeted Conley’s replacement, rookie Trayvon Mullen, and connected for several long gains.

“It’s tough. It’s tough. You don’t know what’s going on,” Josh Jacobs said. “You don’t get that much information. Not only that, you’re just sitting there waiting around so you get cold, stuff like that. It was tough, but we just found out that he’s good, so that’s big.”

