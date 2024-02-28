Raiders get good grades in NFLPA report card, except for head coach

The Raiders’ lowest grade in the 11 categories players were polled on was a D for head coach. Most of the votes were cast when Josh McDaniels coached the team.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Raiders graded out among the NFL’s top 10 teams based on the NFL Players Association’s report cards.

The Raiders received A grades in four of the 11 categories players were polled on, and three B grades. Their lowest grade (D) came in the head coach category. As a qualifier, though, players were polled from August through Nov. 16, meaning most of those votes were cast when Josh McDaniels coached the team.

Antonio Pierce replaced McDaniels on an interim basis Oct. 31 and was named the full-time replacement in January.

That grading placed the Raiders ninth among the 32 teams.

The Miami Dolphins ranked first.

The Raiders ranked third on their weight room, fifth in food/cafeteria, nutritionist/dietitian and training room, and seventh in strength coaches.

They were last in the head coach vote, 12th in treatment of families, 18th in team travel and 12th in ownership.

