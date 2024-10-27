Raiders get key wide receiver back for Chiefs game
The Raiders will have Jakobi Meyers back on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Raiders are getting a key player back in time for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, has been cleared to play and is active against Kansas City.
The Raiders’ inactives Sunday include injured right guard Dylan Parham (foot) and tight end Harrison Bryant (elbow). They also include rookie running back Dylan Laube, cornerback Sam Webb, wide receiver Tyreik McAllister, defensive tackle Zach Carter and linebacker Kana’i Mauga.
