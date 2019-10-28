Raiders get more out of wide receivers in loss to Texans

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) scores a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON — The Raiders got more out of their wide receivers on Sunday, with Tyrell Williams back on the field for the first time since Week 4 and Zay Jones making his Raiders debut. Rookie Hunter Renfrow also picked up a 65-yard touchdown on a long catch-and-run.

“We had a lot of contributors today, and we’ve had a lot of contributors so far — hope it continues,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said. “Zay Jones made some plays, too, so it was a good day for the young guys.”

Williams caught three passes on six targets for 91 yards and a touchdown. Jones caught both of his targeted passes for 27 yards. And Renfrow finished with four catches for 88 yards.

“It felt nice to be out there and kind of get back in the roll of things,” Williams said. “It felt like I’d been gone for a while, so it was nice.”

Williams missed two games with plantar fasciitis and said his foot felt fine after the game.

Carr admitted there was an adjustment period with Williams back on the field. The Raiders did not target Williams in the first half, but went to him right away on their first possession of the third quarter with three targets.

“If you think about all the games that he missed and the practice time he missed, it’s an adjustment when someone comes back to the huddle,” Carr said. “Going back and looking at the pictures, there was one I threw to Trevor (Davis) on a go route … but you look at the other side, Tyrell is there now and you go, ‘Oh man, that’s a good matchup, too.’”

Williams has now caught a touchdown in five straight games. That is the longest current streak in the NFL and is tied for the third-longest streak in franchise history.

