Raiders get preview of Christmas Day conditions in Kansas City

The Raiders practiced in the rain rather than move to their indoor field because rain and possibly snow are in the forecast for the game at Kansas City.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) points to signal Raiders ball after a turnover committed by the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders’ practice Friday might have been a dress rehearsal for Monday’s game at Kansas City.

The team opted to practice in the rain at their Henderson facility rather than retreat to their indoor field. They made that decision because the forecast for the Christmas Day matchup against the Chiefs calls for showers and possibly snow with temperatures as low as 29 degrees.

The conditions were particularly helpful for a team that plays half its games indoors and has yet to venture outside to play under adverse conditions.

The Raiders dodged a bullet by playing in Buffalo in Week 2 rather than later in the season when conditions can be miserable. They even avoided the incessant South Florida heat by playing the Dolphins in October rather than September.

Monday could be different, but players said they will be ready.

“At the end of the day, we’ve got to show up, regardless of the conditions, and go be at our best,” defensive end Maxx Crosby said.

It’s the stakes and stage that Crosby is more focused on. The Raiders (6-8) are still mathematically alive in the AFC playoff chase, but must win their final three games to have a chance to advance.

That the challenge kicks off the NFL’s three-game slate of Christmas Day games makes it even more pronounced. Crosby lives for stages like these, so he is understandably champing at the bit.

“I love it. I can’t wait,” he said. “I train all year round for games like this … and can’t wait to put it on display.”

The weather won’t be the only issue for the Raiders. The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs present all sorts of challenges, led by the offensive creativity of coach Andy Reid and the dominance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. And lineman Chris Jones is the anchor of a defense that gives up the third-fewest points per game at 17.5.

Then there’s Arrowhead Stadium, where the home crowd is among the loudest in the league.

Interim coach Antonio Pierce said the Raiders are focused more on themselves than the elements.

“It’s always going to be focused on the Raiders,” he said. “But what I actually tend to do today, and this week, is bring our own noise. Bring our own noise to the stadium come Monday.”

Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell said the team must be prepared for the weather, the crowd and whatever else comes up.

“It’s another factor that you have to deal with that we haven’t had to at home,” he said. “It’s going to take another layer of communication from us.”

The Raiders did their best to replicate that this week in practice and caught a break with Friday’s rainy conditions. On Monday, they will face the real thing.

