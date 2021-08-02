Raiders GM Mike Mayock tests positive for COVID
Raiders general manager Mike Mayock has tested positive for COVID-19 and will begin working from home, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Monday.
Mayock, 62, is fully vaccinated, the person said.
Mayock has been a consistent observer at Raiders camp, but was absent Monday when the club returned from a day off.
Three Raiders players, including kicker Daniel Carlson, have been put on the COVID-19 list since camp began last week. Running back Jalen Richard, who started camp on the list, was back at practice Monday.
