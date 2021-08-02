105°F
Raiders GM Mike Mayock tests positive for COVID

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2021 - 4:50 pm
 
Raiders general manager Mike Mayock takes notes watching the offensive line during their NFL training camp practice on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock has tested positive for COVID-19 and will begin working from home, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Monday.

Mayock, 62, is fully vaccinated, the person said.

Mayock has been a consistent observer at Raiders camp, but was absent Monday when the club returned from a day off.

Three Raiders players, including kicker Daniel Carlson, have been put on the COVID-19 list since camp began last week. Running back Jalen Richard, who started camp on the list, was back at practice Monday.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

