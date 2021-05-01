90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Raiders

Raiders go all defense in NFL draft’s second day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2021 - 5:03 pm
 
Updated April 30, 2021 - 7:27 pm
Buffalo Bulls defensive end Malcolm Koonce (50) in action against the Northern Illinois Huskies ...
Buffalo Bulls defensive end Malcolm Koonce (50) in action against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the first half of an NCAA football game on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in DeKalb, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
TCU safety Trevon Moehrig (7) defends during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Sa ...
TCU safety Trevon Moehrig (7) defends during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma won 33-14. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
A large logo is painted on the floor in the expansive locker room within the Las Vegas Raiders ...
A large logo is painted on the floor in the expansive locker room within the Las Vegas Raiders headquarters on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Henderson. A sign says if you step on it you owe 25 push-ups as payback. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente greets Virginia Tech Defensive Back Divine Deablo (25) d ...
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente greets Virginia Tech Defensive Back Divine Deablo (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The Raiders selected Buffalo defensive end Malcolm Koonce and Virginia Tech defensive back Divine Deablo in the third round of Friday’s NFL draft.

Koonce was chosen 16th in the round and 79th overall, and Diablo went a pick later.

The Raiders began the draft’s second day by trading up five spots with the San Francisco 49ers to nab Texas Christian safety Trevon Moehrig. They took him at No. 11 in the round and 43rd overall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Column: Raiders can’t afford to lose Aaron Rodgers to Broncos
Column: Raiders can’t afford to lose Aaron Rodgers to Broncos
2
Report of Raiders’ front office friction: ‘bunch of BS’
Report of Raiders’ front office friction: ‘bunch of BS’
3
Raiders make surprising selection in the first round
Raiders make surprising selection in the first round
4
Raiders’ first-round pick draws negative Twitter reactions
Raiders’ first-round pick draws negative Twitter reactions
5
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers reportedly interested in Raiders
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers reportedly interested in Raiders
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST