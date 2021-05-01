Raiders go all defense in NFL draft’s second day
The Raiders traded up five spots in the second round of Friday’s NFL draft to take Texas Christian safety Trevon Moehrig. They added two more defenders in the third round.
The Raiders selected Buffalo defensive end Malcolm Koonce and Virginia Tech defensive back Divine Deablo in the third round of Friday’s NFL draft.
Koonce was chosen 16th in the round and 79th overall, and Diablo went a pick later.
The Raiders began the draft’s second day by trading up five spots with the San Francisco 49ers to nab Texas Christian safety Trevon Moehrig. They took him at No. 11 in the round and 43rd overall.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
