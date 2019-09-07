Raiders’ Gruden to address media after release of Antonio Brown

Following the release of Antonio Brown, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is expected to address the media after practice Saturday in Alameda, California.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks after an an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. The Raiders won 33-26. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Following the release of Antonio Brown, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is expected to address the media after practice Saturday in Alameda, California.

The Review-Journal will livestream the press conference on Facebook.

Visit www.facebook.com/RJVegasNation to watch.

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @VegasNation on Twitter.