Raiders Hall of Fame center dies at 86, team confirms

Jim Otto, a Hall of Fame center who spent his entire career with the Raiders, died at the age of 86. He was one of the best offensive linemen in pro football history.

Raiders tight end excited to team with Bowers: ‘We can both do it all’

Raiders Hall of Famers, from left, Ted Hendricks, Jim Otto and Tom Flores on the field for Charles Woodson’s, not pictured, ring ceremony before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former Raiders center and Hall of Famer Jim Otto before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders Hall of Famers Art Shell, left, and Jim Otto arrive on the field for a halftime ceremony during an NFL game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders Hall of Famer Jim Otto looks on from the sideline during before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders Hall of Fame center Jim Otto on the field during a halftime ceremony during an NFL game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Hall of Fame center Jim Otto died, the Raiders confirmed Sunday. He was 86.

Otto played his entire 15-year NFL career with the Raiders. He set a team record by starting 210 consecutive regular-season games from 1960-74.

Otto was drafted out of the University of Miami by a proposed Minnesota-based American Football League team in 1960. His draft rights ended up with the Raiders when Minnesota’s ownership group decided to join the NFL and the AFL awarded a team to Oakland instead.

Otto started from the jump for the new franchise. He helped the Raiders win seven division titles and the AFL championship in 1967. He was named to the All-AFL first team by The Associated Press nine times in a 10-year span from 1960-69. He was on the second team in 1966.

The AFL merged with the NFL after the 1969 season. Otto thrived there too, making the Pro Bowl from 1970-72. He was also named a first team All-Pro in 1970 and was named to the second team in 1972.

Otto was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980, his first year of eligibility. He was also named to the NFL’s 100th anniversary All-Time team in 2019 and was selected to the AFL’s All-Time team in 1970.

Otto’s constant availability for his team — he appeared in 308 games counting the preseason, regular season and playoffs — came at a cost. He wrote in his autobiography, “The Pain of Glory,” in 2000 he had undergone 38 surgeries. Both of his knees and shoulders were artificial.

Otto also played through broken fingers and ribs during his career as well as a broken nose. He didn’t let those stop him from suiting up.

“Minor injuries, therefore minor distractions,” Otto wrote. “I was paid to play football, not hang out in the training room.”

Otto was a frequent presence at Allegiant Stadium once the Raiders moved to Las Vegas. He was at the team’s final game last season, a 27-14 home win against the Denver Broncos on Jan. 7.

Current Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby wrote Sunday on X: “Rip Jim Otto. Absolute Legend & Incredible Person.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.