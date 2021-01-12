Raiders hire Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator

Bradley spent the past four seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley works the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)

The Raiders have hired Gus Bradley as their new defensive coordinator.

Bradley spent the past four seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Prior to that, he was the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013 to 2016 and the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks from 2009 to 2012.

In Seattle, Bradley was front in and center in the drafting and development of defensive players who would become Legion of Boom that helped the Seahawks reach two Super Bowls and win one.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

