Raiders hold on to defeat Chargers, 26-24

OAKLAND — The Raiders needed some late-game heroics to pull it off, but they defeated the Chargers 26-24 on Thursday Night Football.

Safety Erik Harris ended the Chargers’ first two drives with interceptions off quarterback Philip Rivers. He returned the first 59 yards, leading to a Raiders field goal.

But that wasn’t enough, as Harris picked off Rivers on the Chargers ensuing drive — this time taking it all the way 56 yards for a touchdown to give the Raiders a 10-0 lead.

While the Chargers were able to score 14 straight, the Raiders got back on the board just before halftime with a 9-yard touchdown from Carr to fullback Alec Ingold.

After halftime, the Raiders added a field goal on their first drive. But with a field goal and a touchdown, Los Angeles took a 24-20 lead with 4:02 left in the contest.

Derek Carr and the offense were up to the challenge, methodically moving down the field. And Josh Jacobs took in the game-winning touchdown from 18-yards out on third-and-1. Carlson missed the extra point, but it was no matter as safety Karl Joseph picked up an interception on fourth-and-10.

With just 20 seconds left, Jacobs rushed twice for 10 yards to pick up a first down and seal the victory.

The Raiders are now 5-4 on the season and will take on the Bengals next week for their third home game in a row.

