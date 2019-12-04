Raiders hoping Hunter Renfrow can return this season

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow appears likely to be out for more games, but Raiders coach Jon Gruden hopes to have him back for the season’s last two games.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) remains on the field after being hit by New York Jets defensive back Blessuan Austin (31) during the first half of an NFL game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — While wide receiver Hunter Renfrow appears likely to be out for another couple of weeks, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday the club hopes to have him back for the last two games of the season against the Chargers and Broncos.

“We’re very hopeful that he could return — maybe for the last game or two,” Gruden said. “We’re going to keep him where he is on the active roster. We’re going to try to do without him for another game or two, and hopefully get him back maybe for the Chargers game. That’s our wish list/hope list right now for Hunter. We miss him.”

Renfrow has caught 36 passes for 396 yards and two touchdowns this season. A fifth-round pick out of Clemson, he emerged as one of quarterback Derek Carr’s top targets to move the chains — making 16 receptions for 13 first downs on third down.

Renfrow suffered a rib injury during the Week 12 loss to the Jets and was inactive for the Week 13 loss to the Chiefs.

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @ VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.