Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow says he’s feeling 100 percent

After missing the last three games with a rib injury, Hunter Renfrow says he’s feeling 100 percent and is ready to be back on the field on Sunday.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — When Raiders rookie wide receiver Hunter Renfrow injured a rib on a hard hit early in the loss to the Jets, he wanted to stay in the game. He said he initially felt like the wind had been knocked out of him. But as the game went on, he knew something worse had happened.

Still, Renfrow played 41 percent of the snaps in Oakland’s 34-3 loss.

“It wasn’t tough because we were getting beat so bad, and you didn’t want to leave and kind of give up on your teammates,” Renfrow said. “There’s injuries from time to time a lot of guys play with that you don’t even hear about. So it definitely didn’t feel good, but I felt like I could finish the game.”

Renfrow has since missed the Raiders’ last three games, losses to the Chiefs, Titans and Jaguars. But now he’s back at practice and expected to play in Sunday’s matchup against the Chargers.

“I feel good,” Renfrow said. “I’ve felt good the last couple weeks — just waiting to get cleared.”

Renfrow doesn’t have much of a history with injuries. He said he missed three games with a broken hand at Clemson, but other than that he doesn’t recall missing a practice — let alone a game.

“It’s not something I’m used to, for sure,” Renfrow said.

So after being back on the field for practice, he now has a greater appreciation for those moments that may seem mundane.

“Out there today at practice I wasn’t (thinking), ‘Oh, it’s a tough practice, Thursday.’ It was, ‘I can’t wait to run that route.’ So it was a lot of fun,” Renfrow said.

Offensive coordinator Greg Olson said Renfrow coming back should provide an upgrade to the receiving corps.

“We felt like he had been getting better every day,” Olson said. “To lose him certainly hurt us. But to know that as competitive as a player he is, to want to come back and finish the season, we’re excited about that. But he’ll certainly help us.”

