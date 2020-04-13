Raiders in isolation: Players staying busy on own

Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto spoke with Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and cornerback Isaiah Johnson about how they have been staying in shape and what shows they have binge-watched.

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and cornerback Isaiah Johnson have been doing their best to keep themselves busy during quarantine.

Renfrow is spending his time in South Carolina, while Johnson is in Houston.

The 2019 rookies both suffered injuries this past season and were hoping to come back stronger than ever the second time around, but the coronavirus pandemic had different plans for the NFL offseason. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto spoke with both players and asked how they have been staying in shape as well as what shows they have binge-watched during quarantine.