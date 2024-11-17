47°F
Raiders inactives: 2 starters out against Dolphins

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) catches the ball as he warms up before an NFL game against ...
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) catches the ball as he warms up before an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2024 - 8:38 am
 

MIAMI — The Raiders will be without two starters Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Center Andre James and cornerback Nate Hobbs, both of whom are dealing with ankle injuries, will not play in Sunday’s game. Backup tight end Harrison Bryant will be sidelined with an ankle injury as well.

Dylan Parham, who missed two games and parts of two others with a foot injury, is active. Left tackle Kolton Miller, who is dealing with an ankle injury, is active as well.

The Raiders’ other inactives are running back Dylan Laube, safety Trey Taylor, and defensive tackle Zach Carter.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X

