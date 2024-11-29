Raiders’ inactives against Chiefs include 2 RBs, starting CB

The Raiders will be without two starting cornerbacks and their top two running backs in Friday’s game against the Chiefs.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raiders will be without two starting cornerbacks and their top two running backs Friday against the Chiefs.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle) and running backs Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quad) are inactive against the Chiefs. The Raiders put cornerback Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) on injured reserve Thursday, meaning he will miss at least four games.

Cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly, a Bishop Gorman alum, was promoted from the practice squad to replace Bennett against the Chiefs.

The Raiders’ other inactives are guard Cody Whitehair (ankle), tight end Harrison Bryant (ankle), wide receiver Ramel Keyton and defensive tackle Matthew Butler.

