Raiders News

Raiders’ inactives against Chiefs include 2 RBs, starting CB

Raiders running back Zamir White, left, walks off the field for halftime of an NFL game against ...
Raiders running back Zamir White, left, walks off the field for halftime of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2024 - 10:42 am
 
Updated November 29, 2024 - 10:45 am

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raiders will be without two starting cornerbacks and their top two running backs Friday against the Chiefs.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle) and running backs Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quad) are inactive against the Chiefs. The Raiders put cornerback Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) on injured reserve Thursday, meaning he will miss at least four games.

Cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly, a Bishop Gorman alum, was promoted from the practice squad to replace Bennett against the Chiefs.

The Raiders’ other inactives are guard Cody Whitehair (ankle), tight end Harrison Bryant (ankle), wide receiver Ramel Keyton and defensive tackle Matthew Butler.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X

