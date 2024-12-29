43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders inactives: Offensive lineman to miss 2nd consecutive game

Raiders guard Jordan Meredith (61) walks off the field after losing the NFL game against the At ...
Raiders guard Jordan Meredith (61) walks off the field after losing the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons 15-9 at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce reacts to a play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first ...
Raiders’ flight to New Orleans delayed by mechanical issues with plane
Former Raider player Eric Allen shares a laugh with staff on the sideline during a special trai ...
Ex-Raiders great makes final cut for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) runs with the ball during the first half of the NFL gam ...
Raiders-Saints preview: Odds, players to watch and prediction
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) escapes pressure as guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) ...
NFL Week 17 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2024 - 8:42 am
 

NEW ORLEANS — The Raiders will be without starting left guard Jordan Meredith when they play the Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome.

Meredith, who is dealing with an ankle injury, will miss his second straight game.

Jackson Powers-Johnson will move from center to left guard to replace Meredith. Veteran Andre James will start at center for the second consecutive game.

The Raiders’ other inactives for Sunday are quarterback Carter Bradley, safety Chris Smith, cornerback Darnay Holmes, linebacker Kana’i Mauga (calf) and defensive tackle Matthew Butler.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com . Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
 
Vegas Nation Gameday — A Pair of Wins Possible
RJ

Dominic Lavoie talks Derek Carr, Heidi Fang goes over numbers for Week 17 vs. the Saints, and Vinny Bonsignore discusses if a win is worth it for the Raiders.

MORE STORIES