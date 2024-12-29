Raiders inactives: Offensive lineman to miss 2nd consecutive game

The Raiders will be short-handed on the offensive line when they take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome.

Raiders guard Jordan Meredith (61) walks off the field after losing the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons 15-9 at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NEW ORLEANS — The Raiders will be without starting left guard Jordan Meredith when they play the Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome.

Meredith, who is dealing with an ankle injury, will miss his second straight game.

Jackson Powers-Johnson will move from center to left guard to replace Meredith. Veteran Andre James will start at center for the second consecutive game.

The Raiders’ other inactives for Sunday are quarterback Carter Bradley, safety Chris Smith, cornerback Darnay Holmes, linebacker Kana’i Mauga (calf) and defensive tackle Matthew Butler.

