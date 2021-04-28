Raiders’ Jacobs, Carr among top 50 in merchandise sales

The Raiders’ Josh Jacobs jumped up 22 places and Derek Carr from edged forward in NFL merchandise sales.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28, left) greets quarterback Derek Carr (4) during warm ups before the start of their NFL Football game versus the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders’ inaugural season in Las Vegas proved to be fruitful for a pair of the team’s key players.

Officially licensed merchandise of second-year running back Josh Jacobs and star quarterback Derek Carr ranked among the 50 best selling among NFL players, according to a list released Tuesday by the NFL Players Association.

Jacobs just missed being among the top 10, coming in at No. 11, with Carr further down the list at No. 44. The list accounted for sales between March 1, 2020, and Feb. 28 of this year.

Both players made jumps from their spots reported last year by the NFL. Jacobs moved up 22 spots from his 33rd ranking on the 2020 list. Carr jumped up from No. 49.

Merchandise ranged from jerseys, T-shirts, bobbleheads and figurines to digital and unconventional categories such as pet products.

The player’s gear could be found on multiple websites online and locally at various retail outlets, including The Raider Image and big box retailers such as Target.

The list was topped by reigning Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady, followed Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes, former MVP Lamar Jackson of the Ravens and Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa. The Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, the 2020 NFL MVP, rounded out the top five.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.