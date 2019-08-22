Raiders’ Johnathan Abram misses Popeyes

Living in the Bay Area is much more expensive than back home in Mississippi, the Abrams said. It’s also harder to find southern comfort food, like a Popeye’s stocked with chicken wings.

There’s no place like home.

The Abrams have adjusted to life as a football family but they miss the southern comfort food being readily accessible like it is in the south. They have to head to Livermore, California, if they want to find a Popeyes stocked with chicken wings, Bri’Anna Abram said.

“It’s mind-boggling,” added her husband, Johnathan, a rookie safety for the Raiders.

It’s also much more expensive to live in the Bay Area than it is back home in Mississippi, they said. When Johnathan was at Mississippi State, Bri’Anna and their daughter, Harlee, would make the drive to see him when they played a home game that week.

So they’re used to spending time apart, Bri’Anna said.

Sometimes Bri’Anna misses him but FaceTime often suffices. Harlee is a “daddy’s girl” and can be a bit of a handful when she’s with her father, she said.

“Y’all see him like on the field and in interviews, just him being him,” Bri’Anna said, “Harlee’s 10 times worse, and she’s only two. So yeah, that’s what I’m dealing with every day.”

