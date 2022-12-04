Raiders’ Josh Jacobs active for Chargers game

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who has been limited by a calf injury, was cleared to play against the Chargers.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Dylan Parham (66) as fullback Jakob Johnson (45) runs near during the first half of an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

In addition, linebacker Denzel Perryman (wrist) is active after being limited this week in practice.

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), cornerback Tyler Hall (back), tight end Jesper Horsted (concussion) and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers (back) are all inactive.

The Raiders’ other inactives are running back Brittain Brown and defensive tackle Neil Farrell.

