Raiders’ Josh Jacobs, Richie Incognito doubtful for Sunday’s game

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Both Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder) and starting left guard Richie Incognito (ankle) have been declared doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Neither Jacobs nor Incognito practiced during the week. But Raiders coach Jon Gruden is holding out hope that one or both may be available on Sunday.

“These are guys that I have so much respect for, I wouldn’t be surprised if they tee it up on Sunday,” Gruden said. “But we’ll list them as doubtful.”

If Jacobs does not play, he will finish the season with 1,150 yards on 242 carries with seven touchdowns in 13 games. Jacobs also caught 20 passes for 166 yards.

The No. 24 overall pick out of Alabama, Jacobs leads the NFL in yards rushing and rushing touchdowns by a rookie — making him a prime candidate for offensive rookie of the year.

After serving a two-game suspension to begin the season, Incognito played every snap for the Raiders offense from Weeks 3-15 at left guard.

Both Incognito and Jacobs have been named Pro Bowl alternates. It would be Incognito’s fifth Pro Bowl berth for a third different team should he be named to the squad.

Elsewhere on the Raiders injury report, right guard Gabe Jackson (knee), defensive back Lamarcus Joyner (calf/quad), cornerback Trayvon Mullen (neck) and wide receiver Tyerll Williams (foot) all returned to practice on Friday and are expected to play.

