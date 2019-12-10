Raiders’ Josh Jacobs, Trent Brown may play again this season

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said running back Josh Jacobs and right tackle Trent Brown have not been shut down for the season. Both could play if they’re medically cleared.

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) holds on to the football after a run during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Monday that running back Josh Jacobs and right tackle Trent Brown have not been shut down for the season. Both could play if they’re medically cleared.

“We’re never going to put a guy out there who can’t play,” Gruden said. “But we’re going into the last home game in the history of the Oakland Raiders. It’s an emotional time. We’re going to try to win the game. We’re not eliminated from the playoffs. And we’re going to try to win every single time we strap it on.”

Gruden said there was no firm update on Brown and Jacobs, who each missed Sunday’s 42-21 loss to the Titans due to injury. Brown, who has been dealing with various injuries throughout the year, was ruled out with a pectoral injury on Friday. After little work in practice all week, Jacobs, who has been playing with an injured shoulder, was deactivated on Sunday morning.

Gruden also said he doesn’t think Hunter Renfrow — who has missed the last two games with a rib injury — will be able to play in Week 15 against Jacksonville.

Gruden noted following the game how much Jacobs wanted to play and reiterated that during his Monday news conference.

“He’s the real deal is what it says. He’s all you could ask for,” Gruden said. “He sat in my coach’s office. He wanted to play. And he got really emotional about not playing. He doesn’t want to let his teammates down.”

Moreau out for season

Rookie tight end Foster Moreau will be out for the remainder of the season with a knee he injured in Sunday’s loss to Tennessee.

“It’s a big loss to our team — no doubt,” Gruden said.

Moreau suffered the injury while making a reception in the third quarter when his right leg twisted awkwardly as he was pushed out of bounds. Moreau made his team-leading fifth touchdown reception to tie the game at 21 late in the second quarter.

“Can’t compliment the job he did enough,” Gruden said. “He came in here as a rookie and played good football for us and is going to be a big part of the Raiders’ future.”

Gruden said he was unsure if Moreau’s injury rehab would extend into next season, but he seemed confident that Moreau will eventually be back as a productive tight end.

“I don’t believe it’ll be anything that will keep him out of next year, but I’m not going to make any predictions,” Gruden said. “It’s a tough injury. He’s got a lot of rehab ahead.”

Tight end Derek Carrier, who has contributed more on special teams, may increase his offensive snaps. The Raiders also have tight end Cole Wick on their practice squad.

Washington, Richard step up

Gruden said Monday he was pleased by the way backup running backs DeAndré Washington and Jalen Richard performed Sunday filling in for the injured Josh Jacobs.

“I thought … they really stepped up,” Gruden said.

Washington started and rushed for 53 yards on 14 carries, including a 14-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Washington also caught six passes for 43 yards.

Richard remained in his role as kick returner, taking seven returns for 28 yards. He also caught a pair of passes for 18 yards.

If it does turn out that Jacobs doesn’t play again in 2019, it could be an opportunity for Washington and Richard. Both are pending free agents in the offseason.

