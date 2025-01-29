Raiders keeping close eye on defensive linemen at Senior Bowl

The Raiders’ new coach and general manager have prioritized defensive linemen over the years, so the team is keeping a close eye on some Senior Bowl prospects.

The new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, left, and defensive end Max Crosby share laughter after a press conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll speaks as new general manager John Spytek looks on during a press conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

MOBILE, Ala. — Aeneas Peebles came to the Senior Bowl this week hoping to make a bigger name for himself. The Virginia Tech defensive tackle can check that box off after a dominant first day of workouts Tuesday.

Peebles caught the attention of just about everyone on hand. That included a contingent of Raiders scouts and executives led by assistant general manager Champ Kelly. The team has already met with Peebles, who had 30 tackles and three sacks last season.

“I’m pretty confident in my whole arsenal,” Peebles said. “That’s one of the things I really try to pride myself in, not being predictable, throwing the same pitch when I’m up to bat.”

Defensive line should be a point of emphasis for the Raiders this offseason under new coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek.

Carroll’s “Legion of Boom” defenses during his successful 14-year run in Seattle featured powerful defensive fronts. The Seahawks invested resources there in both the draft and free agency.

The same goes for Spytek during his time as the Buccaneers assistant general manager. Tampa Bay selected five defensive linemen its last three drafts.

The Raiders’ current defensive line is led by standouts Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins, but there are questions beyond those two.

Defensive end Tyree Wilson, the seventh overall pick in 2023, still doesn’t have the production to match his potential. Defensive tackle Jonah Laulu was a bright spot as a rookie after being claimed off waivers, but it’s unclear whether he can develop into a starter.

The Raiders don’t have much else with defensive ends Malcolm Koonce and K’Lavon Chaisson and defensive tackles Adam Butler and John Jenkins set to be free agents. They need reinforcements this offseason.

Good DL group in Mobile

Peebles, who is projected to be a second or third-round pick, could figure into that equation.

He showed Tuesday he can be disruptive as a run stopper or pass rusher. He stood out in a strong group of defensive linemen that include Ole Miss’ Walter Nolen, Kentucky’s Deone Walker, Marshall’s Mike Green, Toledo’s Darius Alexander and Minnesota’s Jah Joyner.

Peebles even had Steelers coach Mike Tomlin approach him after he knifed through two blockers to blow up a run play. It was one of a handful of impressive reps for Peebles throughout the 90-minute practice.

Tomlin offered him encouragement and a few coaching pointers after the stop. Peebles played it cool afterward, but even he admitted later he had to pinch himself a bit.

“I have vivid memories as a middle schooler, watching NFL games and just praying that one day I’m getting yelled at by Mike Tomlin,” Peebles said, smiling. “Which sounds kind of crazy, but as a kid, that’s what I dreamed to do.”

Nolen meets with the Raiders

Peebles isn’t the only defensive lineman of interest to the Raiders.

Nolen said the team watched Ole Miss practice quite a bit. That means the Raiders are well aware of what the potential first- or second-round pick is capable of.

Nolen, who had 48 tackles and 6½ sacks last season, is looking forward to more in-depth exchanges with the club. The defensive tackle met with the Raiders this week.

“I feel like it went pretty good,” Nolen said. “Now it’s moreso them trying to get to know me better, and I feel like I had a pretty good conversation with them.”

Nolen flashed NFL traits Tuesday, displaying power, quickness and the ability to fight through blockers. He wants to show the league he’s a worthwhile investment as a player and person. His quiet demeanor sometimes comes across like he’s being standoffish, but he’s trying to change that perception.

“I don’t really talk a lot, so a lot of people think I’m mean,” Nolen said, laughing. “They want to get to know the real Walter.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.