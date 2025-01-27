51°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders introduce coach Pete Carroll, GM John Spytek

The Raiders introduce Pete Carroll as their new head coach and John Spytek as their general manager. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)
The Raiders are set to introduce Pete Carroll as their new head coach and John Spytek as their ...
The Raiders are set to introduce Pete Carroll as their new head coach and John Spytek as their general manager in a Monday news conference at the team facility in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Former Raiders GM lands job in Titans front office
John Spytek of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football team poses for a photo in Tampa, Fla., Jun ...
Hill: Golf course gamble paid off for new Raiders GM
Graney: Pete Carroll is exactly what the Raiders need right now
5 priorities on Pete Carroll’s to-do list with Raiders
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2025 - 9:57 am
 
Updated January 27, 2025 - 11:47 am

The Raiders introduced Pete Carroll as their new head coach and John Spytek as their general manager in a Monday news conference at the team facility in Henderson.

They answered questions from the media about their plans to turn the organization around after a disappointing 4-13 season led to several firings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
In case you missed it
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES