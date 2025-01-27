Raiders introduce coach Pete Carroll, GM John Spytek
The Raiders introduced Pete Carroll as their new head coach and John Spytek as their general manager in a Monday news conference at the team facility in Henderson.
They answered questions from the media about their plans to turn the organization around after a disappointing 4-13 season led to several firings.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
