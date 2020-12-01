66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Raiders

Raiders launch grant program to help local nonprofit organizations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2020 - 2:50 pm
 
The Raiders logo hangs over a fence surrounding the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sun ...
The Raiders logo hangs over a fence surrounding the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, April 16, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

The Raiders and the Raiders Foundation on Tuesday launched a grant program to help local nonprofit organizations.

The Community Investment Grant Program is an initiative dedicated to helping local nonprofit organizations receive the funding they need for their community projects.

“The Raiders are Committed to Excellence on and off the football field,” said Raiders president Marc Badain in a statement. “We’re excited to begin accepting applications for Raiders Foundation Community Investment Grants and look forward to rewarding a number of deserving nonprofit organizations throughout our state.”

Funding for the program comes from the Raiders License Plate Program and organizations can apply for the grant by visiting https://www.raiders.com/grants. Applications are due at 5 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2021.

Those looking to support the program and show their support for the Silver and Black can purchase a Raiders license plate at a Nevada DMV location or online at https://dmvnv.com/platescharitable.htm.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Derek Carr, wife Heather Neel, welcome baby daughter
Derek Carr, wife Heather Neel, welcome baby daughter
2
Raiders still control their destiny in playoff race
Raiders still control their destiny in playoff race
3
Raiders get additional prime-time home game
Raiders get additional prime-time home game
4
Jon Gruden optimistic Josh Jacobs will play against Jets
Jon Gruden optimistic Josh Jacobs will play against Jets
5
Raiders’ loss big win for Las Vegas sportsbooks
Raiders’ loss big win for Las Vegas sportsbooks
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Raiders players run on to the field for the start of their home opening NFL game agai ...
Raiders get additional prime-time home game
By / RJ

The Week 16 game against the Dolphins will be played on Saturday, December 26, at 5:15 p.m. and broadcast by the NFL Network from Allegiant Stadium.