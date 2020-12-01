Raiders launch grant program to help local nonprofit organizations

The Raiders and the Raiders Foundation are launching a new grant program to help local nonprofit organizations.

The Raiders logo hangs over a fence surrounding the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, April 16, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

The Raiders and the Raiders Foundation on Tuesday launched a grant program to help local nonprofit organizations.

The Community Investment Grant Program is an initiative dedicated to helping local nonprofit organizations receive the funding they need for their community projects.

“The Raiders are Committed to Excellence on and off the football field,” said Raiders president Marc Badain in a statement. “We’re excited to begin accepting applications for Raiders Foundation Community Investment Grants and look forward to rewarding a number of deserving nonprofit organizations throughout our state.”

Funding for the program comes from the Raiders License Plate Program and organizations can apply for the grant by visiting https://www.raiders.com/grants. Applications are due at 5 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2021.

Those looking to support the program and show their support for the Silver and Black can purchase a Raiders license plate at a Nevada DMV location or online at https://dmvnv.com/platescharitable.htm.