Raiders likely will address receivers in offseason

After a season of little production from their wide receivers, the Raiders will be looking to add to their wide receiving corps in the 2020 offseason.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Zay Jones (12), running back Jalen Richard (30) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) runs a route as his teammates, from left, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13), wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16), wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) and wide receiver Keon Hatcher (14), look on during an offseason training session at the team's headquarters in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Throughout the 2019 season, the Raiders struggled to get much out of their wide receiving corps after releasing their mercurial Antonio Brown just before the start of the season.

The club traded for players like Trevor Davis and Zay Jones, but neither made that much of an impact. Davis was even waived on Dec. 2 after the Raiders traded a sixth-round pick to acquire him in mid-September.

While wide receiver Hunter Renfrow displayed his potential — finishing the season leading the wide receiving corps with 49 receptions — the rest of the group left something to be desired. Part of that also had to do with wide receiver Tyrell Williams battling a foot injury for the majority of the season — “It’s hard to play when your feet are on fire, and his feet were hurting bad,” Gruden said.

But Gruden was clear that the Raiders need to improve their receiving threats in 2020.

“Yes, we’re going to have to take a good look at it,” Gruden said. “We’ll see what happens. We still have some young guys who are somewhat unproven. But we’ll be looking to strengthen that group, yes.”

The Raiders have five draft picks in the top 90 of the 2020 NFL Draft for what’s considered a deep class of wide receivers. They’ll also have upwards of $70 million in cap room to spend, which could bring in a big-time free agent.

