Raiders News

Raiders linebacker clinches victory, shares baby news

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2023 - 10:59 am
 
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane is interviewed by NBC sports sideline reporter Mel ...
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane is interviewed by NBC sports sideline reporter Melissa Stark following an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Raiders won 16-12. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) celebrates an interception by teammate Robert Spil ...
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) celebrates an interception by teammate Robert Spillane (41) as Raiders Malcolm Koonce (51) and Marcus Peters (24) watch during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) is congratulated by teammates after intercept ...
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

For most players, recording a game sealing interception would be the highlight of your day.

For Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane, it was just the prelude.

Moments after picking off New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to preserve a 16-12 victory on Sunday Night Football, Spillane shared some personal news that he and his wife are expecting their first child in June.

“We get to tell the world tonight that my beautiful wife will have our first baby here in June, so I’m looking forward to it,” Spillane told NBC.

