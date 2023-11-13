Raiders linebacker clinches victory, shares baby news
For most players, recording a game sealing interception would be the highlight of your day. For Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane, it was just the prelude.
Moments after picking off New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to preserve a 16-12 victory on Sunday Night Football, Spillane shared some personal news that he and his wife are expecting their first child in June.
After getting the game-winning interception, Robert Spillane announces that he and his wife are expecting their first child. pic.twitter.com/7iVGU9m9yA
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 13, 2023
“We get to tell the world tonight that my beautiful wife will have our first baby here in June, so I’m looking forward to it,” Spillane told NBC.