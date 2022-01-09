Raiders’ list of opponents set for next season

Before they played Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders’ 2022 opponents were all but set.

The Raiders’ 2022 opponents are set.

Sunday’s victory over the Los Angeles Chargers gave the Raiders second place in the AFC West and determined foes for next season.

The Raiders will play eight home games and nine road games next season, the opposite of this season because of the 17-game schedule. They will play the AFC South and NFC West divisions. Their 17th game will be on the road and will come from the NFC South.

Las Vegas Raiders 2022 opponents

Home

Denver Broncos*

Kansas City Chiefs*

Los Angeles Chargers*

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

New England Patriots

Away

Denver Broncos*

Kansas City Chiefs*

Los Angeles Chargers*

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers

New Orleans Saints

* — AFC West Division game.

– Bill Bradley