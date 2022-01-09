Raiders’ list of opponents set for next season
Before they played Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders’ 2022 opponents were all but set.
Sunday’s victory over the Los Angeles Chargers gave the Raiders second place in the AFC West and determined foes for next season.
The Raiders will play eight home games and nine road games next season, the opposite of this season because of the 17-game schedule. They will play the AFC South and NFC West divisions. Their 17th game will be on the road and will come from the NFC South.
Las Vegas Raiders 2022 opponents
Home
Denver Broncos*
Kansas City Chiefs*
Los Angeles Chargers*
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers
New England Patriots
Away
Denver Broncos*
Kansas City Chiefs*
Los Angeles Chargers*
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks
Pittsburgh Steelers
New Orleans Saints
* — AFC West Division game.
– Bill Bradley