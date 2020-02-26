65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders looking to minimize distractions in Las Vegas move

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2020 - 2:53 pm
 

INDIANAPOLIS — The Raiders don’t have to look far to find examples of NFL teams that relocated from one city to another. Or the challenges those teams faced moving an entire organization to a new home over a matter of months.

Between 2016 and 2017 both the Rams and Chargers made moves from St. Louis and San Diego, respectfully, to start their new lives in Los Angeles. Their combined records in the calendar years of their moves was 13-19, with the Rams stumbling to 4-12 and the Chargers losing their first four games in their new home.

Neither team made the playoffs.

It is impossible to determine whether their struggles were the result of the upheaval they experienced during their relocations, but it would be naive to believe there wasn’t some correlation between moving and performance. Especially when you observe the first-year records of other teams moving to new cities over the years.

The Baltimore Ravens finished 4-12 upon arriving in Maryland from Cleveland in 1996. The Indianapolis Colts were 7-9 in 1990 after moving from Baltimore. And in 1997, the Tennessee Oilers (later the Titans) were 8-8 after arriving from Houston.

As the Raiders continue their trek from Oakland to Las Vegas, where they will open the 2020 season at Allegiant Stadium, the key will be minimizing the inevitable distractions to ensure the challenges they face don’t become the excuse for a rough season.

“You can’t have an excuse,” Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine.

The organization is being proactive in making sure of that, although the timing of the opening of their new headquarters in Henderson could be problematic..

Construction of their new facility is not expected to be completed until June, which means the bulk of the Raiders’ offseason football operations will take place in Alameda, California. That includes draft and free agency preparations, rookie minicamp and OTA’s.

The organization is feverishly working to get the facility ready for mandatory minicamp in mid-June, the possibility of which head coach Jon Gruden announced last weekend at the Tyson Fury-Deonte Wilder fight at the MGM Grand.

“The purpose of that is to try and get the coaches and players invested in a new building,” Mayock said.

But that is dependent on the building being operational in time for minicamp.

LIVECAM: Monitor the progress of Las Vegas Stadium in this view looking south toward the construction site.

“We want to make sure their showers are on, we can watch film and everything is ready to go,” Mayock said.

The sense is, the Raiders will figure out a way to make it happen.

If so, it could expedite the transition to a completely new work environment in mid-to-late August when the Raiders return home from training camp in Napa, California, and begin preparations for the season opener.

The alternative would have the Raiders setting foot for the first time in their Henderson headquarters on the cusp of the start of the regular season.

“I don’t really want the players walking around like this ‘Wow, this is cool,’ while we’re getting ready for week one,” Mayock said. “I want to get all the shock and awe out of there. Get them used to it. Know where their meetings are, where everything is in the building. And when we get back from training camp, it’s ‘Let’s go to work.’”

The Raiders’ journey differs a bit from that of the Rams and Chargers, both of whom moved within months after officially declaring their intentions and then playing in temporary stadiums in Los Angeles during construction of the new home they will share in Inglewood beginning next season.

The Raiders, on the other hand, remained in Oakland for three years during construction of Allegiant Stadium. That allowed them to methodically relocate various segments of their operation to Las Vegas over the last three years and, perhaps more importantly, additional time to prepare for the final push they’ll execute in the coming months when they transport a full football team and coaching staff and football operations staff across 558 miles.

“Hopefully, (with) as much advance work that’s gone into this, it’ll be seamless for the football people,” Mayock said. “I’m not saying it’s going to be seamless for everybody. But the most important priority is making sure when we set up (in Henderson) after camp — and hopefully we’ll have a couple preseason games at home to finish up the preseason and get the stadium rolling, make sure we’re good in our building — so that when week one happens, it’s just an afterthought.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
Raiders Videos
NFL Combine, Day 2: Taylor's Inspiration, Vegas' Molchon on Raiders Coming to Town - VIDEO
Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor spoke about what players have inspired him in his consecutive 2000-yard rushing seasons. Boise State offensive lineman and Las Vegas native John Molchon talks about the Raiders coming to his hometown and how the city is growing with professional sports teams. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
WR Ceedee Lamb promises to give Raiders all he has - VIDEO
Oklahoma wide receiver Ceedee Lamb confirmed that he has spoken with the Las Vegas Raiders and said he'd give them all he has if he is drafted by them. Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who could be drafted by the Raiders at the no. 12 spot, also spoke to media at the 2020 NFL scouting combine on Tuesday. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders GM Mike Mayock on What Positions Need Improvement in 2020 - Video
At the 2020 NFL scouting combine, Raiders GM Mike Mayock discussed everything from how Antonio Brown left the team's wide receiver core without a key target, the upgrades the team needs on offense and defense, what he needs to do better as a general manager and what he saw out of the 2019 rookie class. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium roof takes next step towards completion - Video
Safety netting is being laid across the stainless-steel cable net of Allegiant Stadium in preparation for the ETFE roof installation. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto and Stadium Insider Rick Velotta discuss the safety netting and the overall progress of the roof.
Allegiant Stadium roof continues to be key feature - Video
On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal was given an updated tour of Allegiant Stadium. Seen on the tour, on the northeastern corner of the roof, was a tiny section of what eventually will be a 7-acre translucent plastic polymer roof.
Allegiant Stadium will undoubtedly be Las Vegas centerpiece - Video
As Allegiant Stadium readies to become home to the Raiders, it's no doubt that the 65,000-seat arena will be a centerpiece to the city of Las Vegas. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Raiders beat writer for the Las Vegas Review-Journal Myles Simmons after his very first tour of the stadium.
Raiders could pursue Tom Brady in free agency - Video
Although the NFL free agency period doesn't open until March 18, many rumors have already been circulating regarding who will be the Raiders quarterback come the 2020-21 season. Vegas Nation's Cassie Soto and Myles Simmons discuss who the Raiders could pick up to replace Derek Carr, including Tom Brady.
Allegiant Stadium video screen will be largest in Las Vegas - Video
Outside of the Fremont Street Experience Viva Vision canopy, Allegiant Stadium's video screen will be the largest sign in the valley, approximately 27,600 square feet in area.
Raiders Potential Picks For 2020 Draft - Video
As the 2020 draft for the NFL approaches the first round of predictions for the Raiders picks have come out. Raiders beat writer Myles Simmons and Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto go over the potential players the Raiders will pick for the draft.
Raiders, Knights license plates favorites among Nevada drivers - Video
Fans of the Raiders have scooped up the team-themed Nevada specialty license plate at a steady pace over the first year of its availability, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for the team’s charity.
Raiders know catching Mahomes is key to winning AFC West - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Raiders know that getting to the top of the AFC West means overcoming Kansas City and its electric quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes spoke about how he's handled his early success and his desire to stay in KC for his entire career during a media event during Super Bowl LIV week. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yesco builds Allegiant Stadium signs - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium have partnered with Yesco to build signs for the upcoming 2020 season when the team plays their first game. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Raider Lincoln Kennedy talks Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium, Super Bowl - Video
Former Raiders offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy says the 'Imperial March' should play for fans every time they walk into Allegiant Stadium
Goodell on how Las Vegas is embracing Raiders' move, possible Super Bowl for the city
During his Super Bowl LIV news conference, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke on the possibility that Las Vegas becomes a host city for a future Super Bowl and how he feels the city will embrace the Raiders in the coming season. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders have 12th and 19th draft picks, what did other teams do with those spots? - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders own the 12th and 19th overall draft picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. Las Vegas Review-Journal host Cassie Soto and Raiders beat writer Myles Simmons discuss what NFL teams with those same picks have done in previous years and what the Raiders are likely to do when on the clock.
Bird's eye view of Raiders facilities - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Mick Akers took a helicopter tour over Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders Henderson headquarters.
The Las Vegas Raiders give back - VIDEO
The Raiders are not even in Las Vegas yet but are already making a big impact on the community, giving out hundreds of hygiene kits to local vets and pledging $500,000 to eliminate school lunch debt in Nevada. (Le'Andre Fox and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders and MGM Resorts announce partnership - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International and the Las Vegas Raiders announced their partnership Thursday morning, Jan. 23, 2020. MGM Resorts has been named the official gaming partner of the Raiders. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders help pack over 500 hygiene kits for local veterans - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to make an impact in the Las Vegas community, this time helping pack over 500 hygiene kits for local veterans. Raiders alumni in attendance included Jim Plunkett and Darren McFadden.
Derek Carr on the Raiders' Official Las Vegas Announcement - VIDEO
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr reacts to the team's official rebrand to the Las Vegas Raiders after the announcement was made Wednesday afternoon.
Las Vegas Raiders React To Name Change - Video
The newly named Las Vegas Raiders react to the name change with the move to the city and how the fans are embracing the team's move.
Las Vegas Raiders official name change - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders official name change came on Wednesday, Jan. 22 with Allegiant Stadium as the backdrop for the announcement. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says he can't wait to bring his new city a championship and is excited to get to work.
Raiders officially Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders announced that they will officially be known as the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
2020 NFL Draft plans announced - Video
NFL and tourism representatives have announced the plan for the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, an event expected to be one of the biggest events in city history. Las Vegas Review-Journal's Cassie Soto and Mick Akers discuss the details, including staging areas and road closures.
Raiders Serve Lunch at Jack Dailey Elementary - VIDEO
On Tuesday, Raiders fullback Alec Ingold and tight end Darren Waller visited Jack Dailey Elementary to serve lunch and interact with the students (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NFL 2020 Draft Announcement - Video
The city of Las Vegas and the NFL have announced their plans to host the 2020 NFL draft announcement including multiple locations on the strip and a stage at the Bellagio fountains.
Jon Gruden Tours Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden toured the team's new home Allegiant Stadium for the first time.
Dana White fuels rumors of Tom Brady to Las Vegas Raiders - VIDEO
UFC president Dana White believes there is a real possibility he will be watching his good friend Tom Brady taking snaps for the Las Vegas Raiders from White’s suite at Allegiant Stadium next season. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NFL’s Roger Goodell says Las Vegas could be Super Bowl City - Video
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday morning that Las Vegas has everything a city needs to host a Super Bowl, and more.
Allegiant Stadium Set to Open on Time - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Stadium Authority board was informed during their meeting on Thursday that Allegiant Stadium will be completed on time.
Conor McGregor says he'd be honored to be the first to fight at Allegiant Stadium
;
Raiders PSLs sold out
Raiders personal seat licenses for Allegiant Stadium have sold out. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Josh Jacobs Named PFWA's Offensive Rookie of the Year - VIDEO
On Tuesday, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was named Offensive Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium roof completion date pushed back yet again - Video
Allegiant Stadium's roof, a signature feature of the building, was expected to be installed by fall but is now planned for completion by mid-May. Las Vegas Review-Journal host Cassie Soto discusses the set back with business writer and stadium insider Rick Velotta.
CES 2020: 5G could enhance fan engagement in Allegiant Stadium - Video
The integration of 5G could help enhance fan engagement at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the future Las Vegas Raiders.
Raiders Sign Richie Incognito to Contract Extension, Hope to create Continuity - VIDEO
The Raiders announced that they signed guard Richie Incognito to a contract extension, hoping to create some continuity on a team that had so much turnover this past season.
Roger Goodell tours Allegiant Stadium
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell toured $2 billion Allegiant Stadium and called Las Vegas a "Super Bowl city" on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
THE LATEST