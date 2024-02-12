Raiders lose new assistant coach to UCLA

Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) is shown before an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. Former UCLA great DeShaun Foster was named head coach on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, to take over the program after Chip Kelly left to become offensive coordinator at Ohio State. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)

Barely two weeks into his tenure as the Raiders’ running backs coach, DeShaun Foster is heading back to his alma mater.

Foster on Monday was named the head coach at UCLA, where he was a star running back in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He has most recently served as the Bruins’ running backs coach for the past seven years.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce hired Foster as the team’s running backs coach, but when Chip Kelly stepped down as the Bruins’ coach last week to become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State, it opened the door for the 44-year-old Foster to return to UCLA.

“This is a dream come true,” Foster said in a statement. “I always envisioned being a Bruin ever since I was young, and now being the head coach at my alma mater is such a surreal feeling, and I’m grateful for this opportunity. The foundation of this program will be built on discipline, respect and enthusiasm. These are phenomenal young men, and I’m excited to hit the ground running.”

