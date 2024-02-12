49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders lose new assistant coach to UCLA

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2024 - 10:51 am
 
Updated February 12, 2024 - 10:59 am
Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) is shown before an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., ...
Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) is shown before an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. Former UCLA great DeShaun Foster was named head coach on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, to take over the program after Chip Kelly left to become offensive coordinator at Ohio State. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)

Barely two weeks into his tenure as the Raiders’ running backs coach, DeShaun Foster is heading back to his alma mater.

Foster on Monday was named the head coach at UCLA, where he was a star running back in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He has most recently served as the Bruins’ running backs coach for the past seven years.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce hired Foster as the team’s running backs coach, but when Chip Kelly stepped down as the Bruins’ coach last week to become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State, it opened the door for the 44-year-old Foster to return to UCLA.

“This is a dream come true,” Foster said in a statement. “I always envisioned being a Bruin ever since I was young, and now being the head coach at my alma mater is such a surreal feeling, and I’m grateful for this opportunity. The foundation of this program will be built on discipline, respect and enthusiasm. These are phenomenal young men, and I’m excited to hit the ground running.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
2
Former Raider excited to return for Super Bowl 58 with 49ers
Former Raider excited to return for Super Bowl 58 with 49ers
3
Chiefs in awe of Raiders accommodations: ‘Best facility in the league’
Chiefs in awe of Raiders accommodations: ‘Best facility in the league’
4
Tom Brady’s minority purchase in Raiders nears approval
Tom Brady’s minority purchase in Raiders nears approval
5
A look back at the Raiders’ 5 Super Bowl appearances
A look back at the Raiders’ 5 Super Bowl appearances
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Kliff Kingsbury calls audible, won’t take Raiders coordinator’s job
Kliff Kingsbury calls audible, won’t take Raiders coordinator’s job
Raiders expected to hire ex-NFL head coach as offensive coordinator
Raiders expected to hire ex-NFL head coach as offensive coordinator
3 things new coach Pierce, Raiders should do this offseason
3 things new coach Pierce, Raiders should do this offseason
Raiders to interview high-profile candidate for coordinator’s job
Raiders to interview high-profile candidate for coordinator’s job
Raiders hire familiar face as head coach, but wait on GM
Raiders hire familiar face as head coach, but wait on GM
Raiders won’t retain offensive coordinator
Raiders won’t retain offensive coordinator