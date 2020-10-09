Raiders mailbag: Concerns persist about the defense

On defense, the issue isn’t investment. The Raiders have spent draft picks and free-agent money. It’s the lack of return. That has to change, in a hurry.

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) scores a touchdown by Las Vegas Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Once again the defense was a big point of emphasis in this week’s Vegasnation.com Raiders mailbag. Here are answers to several of the questions that Raiders fans asked:

Raider Mike (@RaiderMike135): What’s your feeling on the players’ confidence level heading into this Sunday against a division rival and Super Bowl champs? Did the last two losses bring them down at all?

Vinny Bonsignore: Confidence is not an issue with the Raiders. If anything, there is frustration because they believe they are closing in on being a good team but have hurt themselves with self-inflicted wounds the last two weeks.

Obviously, they are much further along offensively than defensively. That puts a premium on the offense playing clean football to compensate for the defensive struggles.

That has not been the case in the two straight losses, and the frustration derives from the Raiders believing they could have won both games, even with the shaky defense, had they simply played more efficiently on offense.

They remain confident they can get back to playing the efficient football they played over their first two games.

Eades (@eades73):

Is Isaiah Johnson being moved to safety?

VB: Johnson has been taking safety reps in practice, but as it’s been explained by someone close to the situation it’s “not quite a thing” just yet.

That said, Johnson is a rangy and physical 6-foot-1 cornerback with a skill set, body type and demeanor that suggest safety might not be a bad option. The sense is, he would embrace a move from cornerback to safety, or at least cross-train at safety more vigorously, as it would represent a real opportunity.

There is no doubt the Raiders have struggled at free safety, where Erik Harris simply hasn’t delivered the type of production needed. Harris has played well in the past and the hope is he reverts back to being that player rather than the one that has struggled the first four games.

Fred W (@fredwl04): Is Trent Brown ever going play this season? I believe he’s faking that injury.

VB: The sense is Brown’s calf injury is legit. That said, there is frustration in the Raiders’ building that he isn’t doing everything possible to get back on the field. He practiced this week on a limited basis, so we’ll see on Sunday if he plays.

One thing to keep in mind: He has a history of putting on weight when he’s been injured. So while the calf might be close to being healed, there could be concern about his weight and overall conditioning.

The Raiders need him to be a four-quarter player. They can’t afford to put him out there if fatigue is an issue.

RaiderNation (@Pitz73): Any word or did you get a glimpse of Richie Incognito? He’s due to come off the IR after the KC game.

VB: Not during the portion of practice that is open to the media. Typically players on I.R. are usually rehabbing behind the sense. No doubt the Raiders need their left guard back ASAP.

Jonathan Kelley (@jsmk20raiders): If Paul Guenther is fired, do you think we see any scheme changes from the new defensive coordinator? And if so, do you think the defense will play better?

VB: It would be difficult, if not impossible, to make an in-season scheme change from, say, the 4-3 defense the Raiders are playing to a 3-4. The Raiders have spent the last three years drafting and developing players that fit the 4-3 and simply don’t have the necessary personnel to play a 3-4 at this point.

For instance, who lines up at outside linebacker? Cle Ferrell and Max Crosby are traditional hand-in-the-ground defensive ends, not players you can stand up and rush off the edge and/or drop back in pass coverage.

Cortez Johnson (@cortj07): Why don’t the Raiders make a more concerted effort to build up the defense?

VB: The pushback you’d get on that complaint is they have invested a slew of premium draft picks the last three years on defensive players, many of whom are in the starting lineup, while also giving big-time free agent money to linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski and defensive tackle Maliek Collins.

The issue isn’t investment, it’s the lack of return. That has to change, in a hurry.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.