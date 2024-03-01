Raiders mailbag: Fans curious about plans to draft QB

The NFL scouting combine ends Sunday, completing yet another step toward the NFL draft and free agency. Raiders fans have a lot of questions as a result.

The NFL scouting combine ends Sunday, completing yet another step toward the NFL draft in late April and free agency, which begins in two weeks.

Raiders fans have a lot of questions as a result. Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag.

Trey mckinney (@WinkyDuzit): Thoughts about us actually moving up to No. 1, is there a chance we have enough to do so?

Vincent Bonsignore: History shows you can never say never. And everybody ultimately has their breaking point. But it sure feels as if the Bears are locked in at No. 1 and will only entertain a move to No. 2 if Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams forces their hand.

A more likely scenario could be trading up to No. 2 if the Bears take Williams, whom the Commanders covet. The Commanders then might decide to trade out of that pick, which would give the Raiders an opening.

If that doesn’t happen, expect the Raiders to possibly trade up to draft Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): Who is the most intriguing nonquarterback draft prospect for the Raiders?

VB: Four stand out, and one or two of them should be available to the Raiders at No. 13.

They are Texas defensive tackle Byron Young, Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold, Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt and Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.

ledtear (@ledtear): If the Raiders stay outside the top five, who is the top quarterback prospect they could take in the first round?

VB: McCarthy by trading into the top 10. Washington’s Michael Penix or Oregon’s Bo Nix in the second round or late first. South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler in the second.

MrBlockbuster99 (@MrBlockbuster99): With all this no Band-Aid quarterback talk by Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, how realistically do you see them trying to trade into the top three? They got three QB-hungry teams and a few more before they pick at 13. Or do you see them holding tight until after the three quarterbacks are taken?

VB: They will explore and be open to trading into the top three. If any of the three teams have an interest in trading out of those picks, expect them to be aggressive.

Brandon.C (@Forestwidow760): Do you think the Raiders’ window has closed to move up?

VB: Way too early to start worrying certain things can’t happen. None of the windows have been completely shut.

Anthony Ditmer (@AnthonyTylar): Do you think there is a legitimate chance that the Raiders draft J.J. McCarthy in the first round?

VB: Yes.

Daniel Montes (@DanielMontes510): Do you think the Raiders only view two quarterbacks who are worth trading up for, or is North Carolina’s Drake Maye also in that category?

VB: Feels more like four, including Maye and McCarthy.

KevinRaidersLand (@RaidersLand): Is Brian Hoyer leaving the Raiders soon?

VB: Hoyer’s 2024 salary of $1.2 million and 2024 roster bonus of $955,000 are fully guaranteed. That doesn’t guarantee he will be on the roster, though. Part of that will be predicated on what they do the next few months. As a veteran presence and emergency game-day quarterback, he isn’t a bad player to have in that room.

