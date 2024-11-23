Raiders mailbag: Is Antonio Pierce’s future in jeopardy?

Raiders fans have questions about the future of coach Antonio Pierce, needs other than quarterback and if the team is interested in signing Daniel Jones.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce on the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders look to snap a six-game losing streak when they host the Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Their fans, though, are already looking ahead to the offseason and have plenty of questions.

Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

ledtear (@ledtear): What is the percentage chance that coach Antonio Pierce will be back next season?

Vincent Bonsignore: It’s impossible to put a percentage at this point. But there is no doubt the next seven games could determine Pierce’s future.

It probably will come down to how much confidence the Raiders have in Pierce’s ability to develop a young quarterback. Should they be in position to draft one of the top prospects, they have to be confident in Pierce’s plan to maximize that young player.

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): Other than quarterback, what are the Raiders’ other positions of need for next season?

Bonsignore: Wide receiver. Defensive line. Running back.

PhilipTheTerrible (@StraightUpMAGA): With Colorado coach Deion Sanders insinuating that he wants to coach in the NFL, would the Raiders hire him as an assistant or head coach if Pierce gets fired?

Bonsignore: There is no way Sanders would leave Colorado to become an NFL assistant coach. If the Raiders fire Pierce, let’s just say things might get interesting.

Raiders Man Cave (@CaveRaiders): Raiders owner Mark Davis just sold 15 percent to two individuals. Who are they, and was it just an investment for them or do they have plans?

Bonsignore: For clarification, Davis has agreed in principle to sell 15 percent of the Raiders in two separate deals, each accounting for 7.5 percent of the franchise. The NFL still has to sign off on the transaction, which probably will happen at the owners meetings Dec. 10 and 11 in Dallas.

The two buyers are Silver Lake co-CEO and Endeavor board chairman Egon Durban and Discovery Land Company founder Michael Meldman. Both are successful businessmen.

Their motivations for buying into the Raiders are multifold. It’s undoubtedly as surefire an investment as one could imagine. The value of NFL franchises continues to soar.

The sense, though, is that these are more than just investments for Durban and Meldman. It will be interesting to see how this all plays out if the sales are approved.

Naylor (@nayloraider): Should we expect running back Dylan Laube to have a big role?

Bonsignore: Yes. But it’s on him to play well enough to stay on the field. If he is productive early in Sunday’s game, expect the role to grow.

Go Raiders (@GoRaiders19): Has Tom Brady done anything besides being introduced to team employees the day after he was approved as a minority owner?

Bonsignore: Besides being a sounding board to Davis, there has been no indication of an official role.

Raymond Ramirez (@StatsisBackk): Any chance defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will take over this season as interim head coach?

Bonsignore: No.

pinkflounder99 (@pinkflounder99): Would the Raiders be interested in signing quarterback Daniel Jones, who was released by the Giants on Friday?

Bonsignore: Doubtful.

